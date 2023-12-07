Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nu Holdings: Own It, Don't Trade It Post Q3

Dec. 07, 2023 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
401 Followers

Summary

  • Nu Holdings exhibits sustained growth, operational efficiency, and quality, differentiating itself positively despite concerns about its premium valuation.
  • Q3 results showcase robust performance, with a notable positive trend in delinquencies, positioning Nu Holdings as an attractive and profitable growth prospect.
  • Despite a tepid market response post earnings, Nu Holdings shares trade 7% below their annual peak and 31% below the IPO price.
  • The company's financials reveal impressive figures, including a 39-fold increase in net income, a significant surge in revenues, and an expanding customer base of 89.1 million.
  • Nu Holdings' expansion into Mexico, recent milestones in its growth agenda, and an optimistic outlook for future earnings reinforce its potential for substantial growth and long-term ownership value.

purple credit debit card. Digital payment system.

Sidney de Almeida

My investment thesis for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) centers on the potent combination of sustained growth, quality, and operational efficiency, a formula that historically yields positive outcomes. As highlighted in my previous analysis of the

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITUB, NU, BDORY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

