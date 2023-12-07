Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QYLD And ETV: Appealing Plays For Income-Focused Investors

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Call-writing funds, such as the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), offer higher distributions to investors.
  • ETFs like QYLD have lower expense ratios and are passively managed, while CEFs like ETV can trade at discounts/premiums and have a more active management approach.
  • Both funds write index options and have a tech tilt, but ETV also incorporates exposure to the S&P 500 Index.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Young Business Boys Making Money

RichVintage

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Call-writing funds are designed to provide substantially higher distributions to investors by collecting options premiums from their underlying portfolios. There are a plethora of option writing funds available these days, both in closed-end

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.71K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory along with leader Stanford Chemist, and Juan de la Hoz and Dividend Seeker. They help members benefit from income and arbitrage strategies in CEFs and ETFs by providing expert-level research. The service includes: managed portfolios targeting safe 8%+ yields, actionable income and arbitrage recommendations, in-depth analysis of CEFs and ETFs, and a friendly community of over a thousand members looking for the best income ideas. These are geared towards both active and passive investors. The vast majority of their holdings are also monthly-payers, which is great for faster compounding as well as smoothing income streams. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETV, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

R
Rantz
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments (1.19K)
Thanks for the review Nick. I own QYLD since Jan 2022, been a bit mediocre but my entry timing was also not so good and a bit heavy on the first buy. I am down in cost value of about half of what I have received in distributions so not a loss but just blah. I'll hold it and see what happens next year. I like the monthly distis though!
Market Map profile picture
Market Map
Today, 6:11 PM
Comments (3.56K)
These products are too complicated and newfangled for me to understand. I like the rock solid track record of the "value" stocks
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (18.3K)
@Market Map writing calls is not overly complicated, but at the end of the day, we all need to invest how we feel comfortable. Thank you for sharing your thoughts!
sc21 profile picture
sc21
Today, 5:24 PM
Comments (4.17K)
Nick
thanks the review but while you touch on the nav, you do not seem to be concerned about the on going decline in nav which both funds have. Does not the decline in nav mean that future price of the issue will decline. This is a major issue and would value your thoughts. tia sc
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (18.3K)
@sc21 for these I certainly wouldn't expect any appreciation. ETV has held up relatively better than QYLD. Though it does seem like the trend on these would be to expect a lower NAV and price over time. With that being said, after factoring in their distributions the fund's can still have respectable total returns.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ETV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETV
--
QYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.