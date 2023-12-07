Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 2023 Investor Update (Transcript)

Dec. 07, 2023 4:21 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.63K Followers

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) 2023 Investor Update December 6, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Cieplak - IR

Chris Kempczinski - President and CEO

Jill McDonald - EVP and President, International Operated Markets

Jo Sempels - President, International Developmental Licensed Markets

Joe Erlinger - President of McDonald’s USA

Manu Steijaert - EVP and Chief Customer Officer

Jon Banner - Global Chief Impact Officer

Brian Rice - Global Chief Information Officer

Ian Borden - Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Flatley - Chief Global Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures

Phyllis Cheung - Managing Director of China

Skye Anderson - President, Global Business Services

Conference Call Participants

John Ivankoe - JP Morgan

David Tarantino - Baird

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Dave Palmer - Evercore ISI

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Company

Nick Setyan - Wedbush

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Katherine Griffin - Bank of America

Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Please welcome McDonald, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer, Mike Cieplak.

Mike Cieplak

Hello, everyone, and good morning. Welcome to McDonald’s 2023 Investor Update. Thank you to everyone for joining us, both all of you on the live stream and all of you gathered here with us today in McDonald’s headquarters in Chicago, or MHQ,as we like to call it.

It’s a real privilege to be with all of you today, and we are excited about the day ahead. Just a few housekeeping points before we jump in. As many of you are aware, we issued a press release this morning summarizing highlights from today’s presentation, and we’ll also post key slides from this meeting on our website.

Now over the next 90 minutes, the McDonald’s senior leadership team will bring you through how we’re evolving our Accelerating the Arches

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MCD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.