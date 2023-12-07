Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate Steady At 5% For Third Straight Decision

Dec. 07, 2023 4:50 PM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, FXC
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.29K Followers

Summary

  • Is the Bank of Canada done with rate hikes and when can we see potential cuts.
  • How are money markets pricing in BoC rate policy in 2024.
  • Outlook on the Canadian dollar.

Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

Transcript

Anthony Okolie: As expected, the Bank of Canada held its key rate steady at 5%. Joining me now with more is Francis Fong, Senior Economist at TD. Francis, did anything stand out for you today?

Francis

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.29K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
FXC--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Canadian Dollar Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.