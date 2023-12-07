Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Presents at Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Barclays Global Technology Conference December 7, 2023 2:35 PM ET

David Weigand - SVP, CFO

George Wang - Barclays

George Wang

Okay. Thanks, everybody. My name is George Wang. I'm the SMID Analyst for IT Hardware at Barclays. It is my pleasure today to welcome Super Micro Management, CFO, David. So before I start, I just want to read this safe harbor statement. We request investors to visit Super Micro IR web page for the safe harbor and the cautionary statements regarding financial history and the projections and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. So with this out of the way, maybe just to get started, kind of David, can you kind of run through quickly kind of high level the Super Micro story really quickly and kind of what you bring to table kind of differentiate versus other OEMs?

David Weigand

So Super Micro started out as a motherboard company 30 years ago. And a lot of people might ask, well, why did -- how does that help you today? And the answer is that with the new technologies coming out, the demands on the motherboard are greater than ever. And so Super Micro is in a unique position to be able to quickly redesign the very best motherboards. We started by selling motherboards to Citibank for use in their ATMs, and so this helped us. Later, we started to develop our own chassis and our own power supplies, our own backplanes, and we eventually developed our own servers, server solutions. That was actually Supermicro, we call it Supermicro 2.0, that was when we did an IPO back in 2007. We continued to add storage and eventually now Supermicro 3.0, which is racks. And so racks are really, really embody the ability to control the customer experience with plug and play. This gives us the chance to sell a complete system with all of our technology and all of the technology of the component, obviously, the components that we use inside to control the experience.

George Wang

Got it, that's super helpful. So maybe you can kind of run through the key nuances with the server market. I think, some of the investors may misunderstood the story kind of used to be a lower margin business. Now, you have more complexity, kind of the faster delivery to the market. So maybe you can talk about kind of key differentiation and kind of key moats for Super Micro?

David Weigand

Okay. So Super Micro's strength, its moat is the fact that we are approximately 50% engineers. So at heart, we are an engineering company and we're led actually by one of the best engineers we believe in the world in Charles Liang. And so that fact is helping us now, because as technology development has sped up with -- because now previously you had mostly one platform to use, but now you have multiple platforms with -- that you can offer with Nvidia, AMD and Intel, ARM solutions, as well as others. I'm talking about, DDR5, VGI, PCI Gen 5, CXL. So there's a lot of emerging technologies. And this is really playing into Super Micro's model, which is our building block solutions. And our building -- what we call building block solutions is that we architected the server technology from the ground up. And that is we designed our own chassis, we designed our own motherboards.

So we built all of the pieces of the server designed those in-house. And that gives us the ability to quickly incorporate new technologies. It also gives us the ability to customize solutions, which is our -- really our forte, customizing solutions for companies, specific applications. And this differentiates us from both the ODMs as well as the other Tier 1 server manufacturers who try to offer a select number of SKUs to address all of -- a broader part of the market. Whereas we go in and we design something unique for a customer that not only gives them the very best cost performance metric, but it also gives them the lowest total cost of ownership, because we have designed our servers to be low power consumption and to manage heat. And this also helps us now, because now with GPUs going past -- generating past 1000 watts and dissipating a thousand watts of heat and CPUs dissipating in excess of 500 watts of heat, heat is becoming more important. And so, this -- our ability to provide liquid cooled solutions and what we call green computing or the lowest amount of heat dissipation allows us to have a competitive edge.

George Wang

Yes, that's a good segue to kind of double click on the liquid cooling. We still think that's sort of underappreciated. So they along with -- so that you guys being a pioneer in the rack scale, plug and play, but also kind of the first mover in the liquid cooling as sort of increase the penetration into the modern data center. So can you kind of elaborate on the penetration you guys go through throughout kind 20% data center usage for liquid cooling, just especially with more constraints on the power and heat going forward. So maybe I think that should continue to contribute to share gain for Super Micro.

David Weigand

Yes. So we try to promote green computing, we've tried to promote liquid cooling, because we believe that a customer can save up to 40% of their operating costs by utilizing liquid cooling. They can also save on CapEx, because if you have a data center, if you're building a data center, you're going to need a lower powered chiller in order to reduce temperatures, and you're also going to save -- so that'll save you CapEx. You can also save on OpEx by not having to run the chiller as often if you're using a liquid cooled direct to chip or liquid cooling solution or other, besides direct to chip, we actually have three or more types of solutions. So we think that liquid cooling is the future. And we think that as the new GPUs go up over a thousand watts, we think that liquid cooling will start to resonate with more customers. And we've estimated that up to -- in the next couple years, 20% of data centers will employ liquid cooling. You might ask me why isn't everybody using liquid cooling right now? Well, number one, it's more expensive. And so some companies just decide, okay, we'll just run our electricity bill a little higher, it's okay, and I'll have a lower CapEx to take to my approval committee. Number two, some customers believe it'll take longer to build, which in some cases is true. You have one more -- you have a couple more steps in order to add to liquid cooling, so features. So it is going to take a little bit longer. So those are kind of impediments to adoption. But we believe that that's where the market will have to go. And we even wonder if warranties will start to come into play by not -- we don't know that at all. But that's one possibility that has been speculated that warranties will start to come into play as the heat becomes a more important part of server technology.

George Wang

That makes sense. So as we take a step back, what are the top pillars of your strategy, so I mean, over the medium long term investors should care about? And as the calendar flip into 2024, what are the top three or four initiatives you guys are working on right now?

David Weigand

So in terms of the top pillars, first of all, we believe in what AI is going to be able to provide. AI doesn't help every workload, okay? So we still have customers that have very compute intensive app workloads that don't need AI. And for instance, we sell to a large semiconductor company, which isn't using GPUs in their compute, because they're doing EDA. And however, we also have companies that are like -- that are using autonomous driving solutions. We have customers that are streaming videos. We have companies that are doing online gaming, they are doing different graphics intensive applications. They are going to be the users of AI based solutions. And right now, I think it’s Accenture that has stated, if a company hasn't defined its AI solution, if they are not defining what their AI platform solution is going to be, they risk going out of business. So a lot of companies are right now taking a look at what they need to do with their AI strategy. And that's -- we think that's going to be a predominant theme in the next couple of years.

George Wang

Got you. Yes. Just to stay topical, kind of talk about next generation platforms kind of -- aside from the traditional kind of NVIDIA H100, you have AMD, you have Intel, you have other kind of the hyperscales kind of in house ASICs ramping up. And then obviously, AMD had a bigger event yesterday kind of MI300 and throughout the bigger ten number, much higher than people expected. So maybe you can double click on kind of a newer most of the chip supply into next year as you guys work with all those guys?

David Weigand

Yes. So on the supply side, the supply is improving. So there is -- it’s going to take time, because there is still -- besides the GPUs and the CPUs, there is also other silicon based components, add on cards and network interface cards that rely on silicon. And as we all know, there is additional fabs that are being built in Arizona, Ohio, New York, over in Europe as well by TSMC and Intel and Micron. And so these are going to bring new silicon to market and that's going to alleviate some of the long lead times that we currently face. However, what we have seen is supply getting better. And so we are encouraged by that and we think that we have had -- we believe our -- what we know, our revenues have been constrained by supply, and it is kind of a funny -- interesting thing. We were constrained during the pandemic by supply for different reasons. Those were logistics based, the ability to get ships in and out of Long Beach, Oakland and Los Angeles harbors. Now we got out of that. We came out of the pandemic and we went right into different kind of constraint with constraint for silicon, as well as for GPUs because of demand.

George Wang

That make sense. Maybe you can sort of parse out kind of some nuance with training versus inference. Obviously, inference right now still a smaller mix, so they forecast to be much bigger growth kind of going forward that you have more applications. The L40S is probably kind of target for the inference use cases, also kind of ASIC in the CSP kind of in-house chips, maybe more sort of inference versus sort of H100 to H200 could be more training. So I think, Super Micro is sort of agnostic on those different workloads. So maybe you can sort of double click on that.

David Weigand

Yes. So we try to bring the very best technologies together in our solutions. And so we don't use any one technology exclusively. We are going to bring about, number one, what we think are the highest performing solutions for a particular workload. Now if a customer has a preference for one vendor over another one, we're going to follow that preference. But we largely will recommend to a customer the very best top performing solution for their particular application, whether it's online gaming, online payment processing. We have zero base -- zero trust based cyber security providers, that we have companies that are doing online -- cloud based storage solutions. So whatever the application is we're going to bring the best -- the very best technology. But George is correct. We believe that the market will be moving, will be moving over from training to inferencing. So initially say we were selling to autonomous based driving companies to for training as they were looking at images and training their systems on how to identify objects. And then later that will move to inferencing where they're sending that information out in order to run in their network. And so we think there are some really good inferencing, like the L40S, there's some really good inferencing solutions that are coming out and those have particular desire or their particular appeal in certain workloads.

George Wang

Got you. And then maybe you can talk about the capacity expansion. Obviously, with supply improving week-by-week in order to better meet fulfilling the customer demand and backlog, you kind of want to eventually increase the capacity. So it's nice to see kind of improving from 4K rack scale per month to 5K next year. So maybe you can talk about kind of capacity expansion and eventually Malaysia coming up kind of latter part of next year?

David Weigand

Okay. So we've grown last two years, well, we've grown at a CAGR of 42%. We moved our operating margin up 300 -- 700 basis points, and we moved our gross margin up 300 basis points. We doubled our profits the last -- our EPS the last two years going in fiscal year ‘21 from 2.58 up to 5.65, and 5.65 to 11.81 on a non-GAAP basis. So this kind of increase in demand, which was largely led by AI, because we were first to market with a complete set of AI solutions. In fact, our CEO, developed a supercomputer for Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, about over 10 years ago. And this was actually released as a -- in an interview that was done by Jensen's out on YouTube about thanking Charles for developing that system for him, that AI base, that supercomputer for AI applications. So we think that this growth is -- will continue of our company, and that's why we have developed additional capacity over in Taiwan. I was over in Taiwan back in 2019 when we were breaking ground on a new facility there, and which is now say 40% utilized. But we're adding in Johor, Malaysia, which is about 20 minutes away from Singapore. We are adding another site that we've broken ground on and are starting to make good progress on that should be done toward the back half of next calendar year. That'll, again, give us bigger capacity as we continue to sell a lot more servers and more importantly, a lot more racks.

George Wang

Maybe we can talk about kind of the margin and ASP. Obviously, the gross margin being 3x. The Taiwanese ODM is a big volume to the value add from Super Micro kind of pricing power? And also with additional overseas capacity coming on, much 50% or 60% lower labor cost by our estimates should lead to better OPM going forward. And also the ASP kind of underappreciated as the world move to next-generation kind of H200 is much higher than H100 on the next traditional compute, going to kind of general Bergamo. That's also kind of double-digit increase in ASP. So maybe you can talk about kind of the sustainability of this margin trend and actually potentially walk up going over time.

David Weigand

Okay. So back in March of 2021, we put out a targeted financial model, and that's actually out on our Web site, so you can take a look at that. We set out -- we have a target of top line growth of 17% to 22% -- 14% to 17% gross margin target. And then we wanted to keep our OpEx below 10%, which we have. And in fact we have one of the lowest OpEx rates we think in the server industry. If you look at our spin in OpEx, it's geared toward R&D. We spend a lot of money on R&D and we're very -- and we'll continue to do that, because our engineers, which are by the way amongst the best engineers we think in the industry, they worked very hard. And we focus on R&D, that's part of our DNA, very fast to market. And we think that's our -- that's again, a differentiator of our company. And we think that margins will continue to we believe be within our target range of 14% to 17%, because of our speed, our building block solution approach to engineering, as well as our speed to market and that gives us an edge. So if you look at that 300 bps increase in the last two years that coincides with the fact that we were -- the AI was driving our growth. And now as these new technologies come out that we incorporate and use into our solutions, we think that we will continue to -- that very fast to market -- first to market capability with the latest technologies.

George Wang

Got you. And just in terms of the few top catalysts over the next 12 months, maybe you can elaborate kind of -- so we continue the wins from additional customers and so the additional share gains from both Tier 1 OEM and kind of Taiwanese ODM with the liquid cool, the kind of technology ramping up. So maybe you can talk about kind of a few things kind of the investors can look forward to over next six to 12 months?

David Weigand

Okay. So over -- Super Micro has -- growth has always been part of its story. So between 2010 and 2018, which was the year that I joined, we had a CAGR of 21%. Now like I said, last two years, we have been at 42%. But we think that we have grown typically much faster than the server industry as a whole. In fact, the 42% in the last two years compares to 7% to 8% growth rate for the overall server industry. So we are basically -- we believe we have grown at 5x the last two years. And what that means is that we are taking market share. Now remember, we believe that we are somewhere around 5%, 6% of the server industry. So we just have to win one out of -- with a market size of probably $100 million to $120 billion formerly, we would say that, we had to win one out of 20 deals. Now with AI, we believe that the market TAM is actually up over $200 billion. And so we just have to be successful in, like I said, in one to two out of 20 occurrences to make improvements in our market share. And so we are doing everything that we can to do that by bringing the very best products to market.

George Wang

Yes. And so I guess, it’s remarkable kind of Super Micro grew revenue rapidly through different cycles, right, if you look at last five to 10 years irrespective of macro. So like some of the external factors, maybe you can talk about kind of beyond, so the kind of Super Micro control mature cycle, macro cycle but you guys still grew revenue kind of [LBs] could be less or more. Maybe you can talk about some of the kind of internal levers you can pull to self help to kind of continue to sustain this double digit growth?

David Weigand

Okay. Yes, thanks, George. That's a great question and gives me a chance to again reemphasize what our strengths are. And so during the pandemic, even though we had -- even though everyone in the industry had supply shortages, we were able to grow. And we did that because again of our architecture, the way we architect our products. The way we architect our products, we qualify a number of different components to be able to work in our system. So if there is a shortage in one area, we are able to pivot and use different solutions. And so additionally, when we design our motherboards, we design them -- and our chassis, we design them to be able to work in a lot of different applications. So that gives us the ability to, when there's shortages in one area to quickly pivot over and to use other technologies. We also have -- we also can innovate in some cases to design our own components as needed. For instance, at one point, when there was a shortage on switches, we built our own switches, not because we wanted to be a switch company but because there was a shortage.

So I think our engineering capabilities and our abilities in design help us to -- have helped us to make it through several different shortage situations, and we think that, that will continue to help us, as we -- as technologies become even more complicated and also, as the technology cycle has shortened and gets faster. We also think that liquid cooling is, again, going to be something that is -- that helps our -- helps the attractiveness of our solutions as companies both seek to reduce their electricity costs, as well as try to reduce their carbon footprint, because a lot of companies do have ESG as a target. But what we always ask is, are they doing that in their data centers, are they really investing the money to help reduce their carbon footprint? And we think if not for ESG purposes, perhaps it'll just be because of the immense heat that's now being generated in these systems that will move them to embrace green computing.

George Wang

Yes. The additional two points, maybe not as well understood by investors, but you guys have de minis exposure to China, only 2% or 3% revenue versus other direct competitors kind of either manufacturing China or selling to China. So kind of being restricted. And also kind of your close proximity to kind of key partners since you guys are the only server delivery supplier kind of based in Silicon Valley. So maybe you can address this two -- differentiated kind of competitive edge.

David Weigand

Okay, yes. So we have been in Silicon Valley since 1993. We were founded in San Jose, the same -- actually the same year as Nvidia was founded. And actually, we've been a partner of theirs for most of that time. We -- so we started in San Jose. We actually opened up, that was in ‘93, I think it was around ‘97, we opened up our -- we started operations in Taiwan and then later in -- over in the Netherlands, we built a site there, assembly test site there as well. But we have over 5,000 probably -- approximately 5,400 employees with 20 -- say 2,600 of those in San Jose down in the South Bay. And we think that we have a -- it is an advantage to be close to where a lot of the server technologies are developed, and it gives us -- gives our engineers a chance to work directly, not just on current product solutions but on future product solutions. So we're kind of well out working on the next things, that way whenever they -- the products are released, we have a full set of solutions that we can offer to people. We do have low exposure, because as everyone knows, GPU sales in China were unfortunately stopped. And so, that represents about 2% to 3% of our business and -- but -- so we don't have too much exposure there. But we do like the fact that some customers like the fact that we manufacture here in the US. Others are -- others want the very lowest cost. And so therefore, they like the fact that we can also manufacture in a lower cost to region. And so different customers have different preferences. But we like to be able to offer as much as we can, as much choices as we can to our customers.

George Wang

Yes. So we have last minute left in our session. Before we wrap up, maybe we can take some questions from the audience. I see there’s a gentleman, go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, what’s [Technical Difficulty].

Unidentified Company Representative

At the AMD launch yesterday, Charles says, we are growing, faster than fast. What does he mean by that?

David Weigand

Well, I think that our -- historically, like I said, our growth rate was about -- it was 21%, 2010 to 2018. So last two years we grew it 42% and we gave a guide, which was at the midpoint higher than that 42% for the year. So if you look at the overall industry growing at 7%, 8%, I would say that that's faster than fast.

George Wang

Okay. I'm just laughing because your stories about your 30th anniversary party a couple weeks ago, it started just like it was fun, so just ask. Second question is, more seriously, he's at the AMD event and obviously, you've been pretty supply constrained with NVIDIA GPUs. What's the opportunity with this AMD, the new GPUs and obviously, the whole platform that they have? What does that do for the opportunities for Super Micro now that there's now a second supplier in the market [Multiple Speakers] if you can quantify something that'd be great too.

David Weigand

Yes. So we have been selling AMD solutions for some time. I mean, we out at Lawrence Livermore lab, they have -- we added to their cluster, their Corona cluster, AMD CPUs as well as AMD GPUs. And so there are some customers that -- who will favor AMD. And so we're very glad to offer those products. And we know they will do well because they're a good engineering company, and they're [Multiple Speakers]. And so for us, we believe that it will give the ability to -- because certain CPUs and certain GPUs will have better performance in certain applications. And so it gives us the ability to offer the very best performance in -- based on the workload. And so that's really what it comes down to is being able to have the, what we call, the optimization, across the application optimization to give the customer the very best experience. So we think that we're excited about the AMD technologies that are coming out, and so we're very glad to offer those products.

George Wang

Okay. Last question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Just color on the equity offering [Technical Difficulty]…

David Weigand

Yes. So with our high growth, we needed additional capital really to purchase inventory. As a manufacturing company, we have to carry -- we have to purchase inventory, carry it as we build it, carry it as it's in accounts receivable until it converts to cash. So just with rapid growth, we need additional working capital. This also gives us -- it also gave us a chance to add some additional coverage from analysts, some really good analysts to the company, to better get the story out to the investment community and also get some very good shareholders as well, expand our shareholder base and the broader coverage and holding of our company.

George Wang

Okay. Thanks again, David. We’ll take your time out.

David Weigand

Okay, thank you. Thank you for having me, George. Appreciate it.

