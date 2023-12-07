Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Presents at Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.63K Followers

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Barclays Global Technology Conference December 7, 2023 2:35 PM ET

Company Participants

David Weigand - SVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Wang - Barclays

George Wang

Okay. Thanks, everybody. My name is George Wang. I'm the SMID Analyst for IT Hardware at Barclays. It is my pleasure today to welcome Super Micro Management, CFO, David. So before I start, I just want to read this safe harbor statement. We request investors to visit Super Micro IR web page for the safe harbor and the cautionary statements regarding financial history and the projections and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. So with this out of the way, maybe just to get started, kind of David, can you kind of run through quickly kind of high level the Super Micro story really quickly and kind of what you bring to table kind of differentiate versus other OEMs?

David Weigand

So Super Micro started out as a motherboard company 30 years ago. And a lot of people might ask, well, why did -- how does that help you today? And the answer is that with the new technologies coming out, the demands on the motherboard are greater than ever. And so Super Micro is in a unique position to be able to quickly redesign the very best motherboards. We started by selling motherboards to Citibank for use in their ATMs, and so this helped us. Later, we started to develop our own chassis and our own power supplies, our own backplanes, and we eventually developed our own servers, server solutions. That was actually Supermicro, we call it Supermicro 2.0, that was when we did an IPO back in 2007. We continued to add storage and eventually now Supermicro 3.0, which is racks. And so racks are really, really embody the ability to control the customer experience with plug and play. This gives us the chance to sell a complete system

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.