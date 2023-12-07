Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top Ships: Insider Buys Signal Change In Course

Dec. 07, 2023 6:11 PM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS) StockGLBS, IMPP, OP, PSHG, SHIP
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The vicious circle of relentless dilution and reverse stock split to the detriment of common shareholders at Greece tanker operator Top Ships appears to have come to an end.
  • In recent weeks, CEO Evangelos Pistiolis has purchased over 25% of the company's free float in the open market.
  • In addition, an entity controlled by the Pistiolis family has converted its dilution-protected preferred shares into common stock. In aggregate, the Pistiolis family now holds 73% of outstanding common shares.
  • Even after an almost 200% rally from recent lows, shares are still trading at a fraction of the estimated net asset value.
  • However, with the CEO likely done with open market purchases for now and a sizeable warrant overhang coming into play, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on the shares.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Following no less than twelve reverse stock splits over the past 15 years, the majority of

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.88K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMPPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Tommy K2035
Today, 6:30 PM
Comments (242)
He's following the Economou playbook from DRYS. Pistolis is going to take it private at a dirt cheap valuation. There will be one last flush before that happens. This stock is never anything but a sell. In fact, I would never touch any Greek owned shipper period. Until people start going to prison, there is no incentive for anyone to change. Shareholders in these companies are Marks. You are there to be taken advantage of.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TOPS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TOPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TOPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.