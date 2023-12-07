molchanovdmitry/iStock via Getty Images

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has just released its fiscal Q1 quarterly report. The stock is only a few points higher than when we got behind it again, recently under $200 when the new fiscal year started. We are quite familiar with the business and its operations, as we have traded this ticker a number of times with strong success. We still believe Vail is a reliable buy as it approaches $200.

We are also coming into prime-time season for the company with winter weather approaching in the northern hemisphere, where operations are housed. We like the setup from the chart, and we believe Vail Resorts has excellent management. This management team has, in our opinion, invested properly for future growth, acquired lucrative properties, built out its attractions, and has diligently worked to attract highly valuable season pass holders. Let us discuss our buy call and where we see performance heading following this Q1.

Vail pretty much always loses money in Q1. It is the quarter just before one of the best quarters in Q2, when winter activities are hopping. The results reported always show losses because it is the end of the summer season and into the fall season, but this company makes its bread during the winter, since it focuses on skiing, snowboarding, and lodging. There is activity in other seasons, it just is not a major draw for consumers. Keep in mind that as we wait for a stock rebound, we like that the company pays dividends, with a yield of 3.4%, and the company repurchases shares. It is shareholder friendly.

In fiscal Q1, the Vail top line revenues were a bit lower than estimates, coming in at $258.6 million. Revenue dipped actually 7.5% from last year, but like its summer Q4 season, Q1 is always volatile for sales. As is usually the case, fiscal Q1 saw the company lose money. Net loss was $175.5 million, losing more than a year ago. Why more losses? While the miss versus estimates may look disappointing, management considered performance better than expected. Losses picked up thanks to cost inflation, including a $7 million impact from its fiscal 2023 employee investment. There was also $14 million lower EBITDA from the Australian resorts due to normalized results following record demand and favorable conditions in the prior fiscal year. In other words, it was a tough comp. In North America, we saw $4 million lower EBITDA due to lower demand for summer mountain travel and significant weather-related challenges. Now, that said, an investment here needs an average or better winter for the big money making months to do well. That is the risk here, primarily. Though, the company is prepared for an El Nino year, which tends to bring warmer and wetter weather.

We like to examine the trends in season passholders, as they are the highest-valued customers for the company, since they visit resorts a few times a year. We also are highly encouraged by the company's season-to-date season pass sales. Pass product sales for the North American ski season increased approximately 4% in units and approximately 11% in sales dollars through December 4, 2023 as compared to the period in the prior year.

Commenting on the sales and look ahead in the earnings press release, CEO Kirsten Lynch stated:

We expect to have approximately 2.4 million guests committed to our 41 North American, Australian, and European resorts in advance of the season in non-refundable advance commitment products this year, which are expected to generate over $900 million of revenue and over 73% of all skier visits... Heading into the 2023/2024 North American and European ski season, we are pleased with our significant base of committed guests that provide meaningful stability for our Company, especially during economic uncertainty. Our Rockies resorts and Whistler Blackcomb have opened with typical conditions for this time of year, and Andermatt-Sedrun has had particularly strong conditions to start the season.

That is a strong guide and so far fiscal Q2 is off to a decent start. In addition, the company has made another acquisition, agreeing to buy a majority stake in Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland. This follows on to previous European investments. Looking ahead to the next year, we are bullish. Guidance for net income is estimated to be between $316 million and $394 million for fiscal 2024, which would be a huge increase from fiscal 2023. EBITDA will also grow sizable for fiscal 2024 to $912 million up to $968 million. This is very strong guidance despite a rough start to Q1.

We think Vail Resorts, Inc. stock does well as long as the weather holds up for the winter. This has always been the case with this stock. A bad winter usually means shares stagnate, but decent winter weather is usually a catalyst for appreciation. We think it is a risk worth taking at these valuations, especially when you consider the positive impact of the shareholder friendly nature of the company.

The Vail balance sheet remains strong, and the business continues to generate strong cash flow. The company has $729 million of cash on hand, $420 million of U.S. revolver availability and $214 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement. Now, the company has been acquiring property and investing in them, so it has taken on some leverage. Right now, debt-to-EBITDA leverage is 2.6X. It is something to watch in this rate environment and the added interest expense, but cash flow is robust. The company will pay a $2.06 per share dividend in early January as well. And the company is retiring shares. During fiscal Q1, they bought back another $50.0 million of shares.

With Vail Resorts, Inc. shares not too far north of $200, we think you are getting reasonable value here. Yes, some quarters lose money, but using management's revenue and EBITDA guidance and assuming around normal winter weather, we still see EPS of $8.90-$9.50 for the fiscal year 2024. This is about 23X at the midpoint of FWD EPS expectations. This is generally a very attractive level to acquire shares of a company growing over time. We like Vail Resorts, Inc. for a winter trade.