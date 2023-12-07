Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VOOV: Big Tech Bubbles To The Top Of Vanguard's Value ETF

Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary

  • As of today, the top three holdings in the Vanguard S&P500 Value ETF are arguably growth stocks: Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon.
  • That compares to year-ago top holdings that included Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon, and Johnson & Johnson.
  • Which begs the question: has the VOOV S&P500 Value ETF lost its way?
  • The answer is "no". There is a simple explanation for why the fund's top holdings are currently more "growth" oriented.
  • Meantime, the VOOV ETF continues to perform well for a "value" oriented fund.
Given the strong performance of the S&P500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes this year (+15.4% and 45.6%, respectively), many investors may be approaching the New Year with caution and searching for "value". Arguably the same could be said about investment sentiment last November, when I wrote a previous

Michael Fitzsimmons
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOOV, VOO, QQQ, DIA, XOM, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

bbob68
bbob68
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Comments (1.23K)
Hey Mike. Thanks for another informative article. I would never have thought that a value fund would hold these tech stocks. But, you explain the reasoning very well. Great tip on waiting to see what happens later this month with the rebalancing. All the best to you and your family for the holidays, and please --keep the articles coming in the new year.
