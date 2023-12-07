Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Guess: Too Much Uncertainty To Make Shares A Suitable Investment

Dec. 07, 2023 7:12 PM ETGuess?, Inc. (GES) Stock
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Guess shares have been volatile recently due to a disappointing earnings report and weak guidance.
  • The company's revenue growth in Europe is solid, but it is experiencing challenges in the Americas and Asia.
  • Guess's brand issues and declining store sales in the Americas are concerning, and the company's outlook is uncertain, given how much guidance has been changing.
  • At 8.5x, valuation is too low for shares to be a "sell," but investors should look elsewhere for upside.
Shares of Guess (NYSE:GES) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 10%; however, they have been more volatile lately, falling sharply several weeks ago in the wake of a disappointing earnings report. Subsequently, they have recouped some of the losses. While shares

Seeking Profits
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

