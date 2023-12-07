Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crypto Euphoria: Coinbase's L2 Hasn't Gotten The Memo

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • Coinbase launched Ethereum scaling chain "Base" to address the threat of decentralized exchanges taking share from centralized exchanges.
  • After a strong start over the summer, engagement with Base during the recent crypto run has been disappointing.
  • Coinbase's centralized exchange has seen a surge in volume over the last two months.

Coinbase Releases Third-Quarter Financial Results

Leon Neal

When I last covered Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) for Seeking Alpha, the company had just launched its Ethereum (ETH-USD) scaling chain called "Base." The logic behind Base actually makes quite a bit of sense for Coinbase. One of the core

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.45K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, RUNE-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
saratogasfinest
Yesterday, 8:52 PM
Comments (71)
I will never be long COIN. The fees they charge are insane. There are a lot of people like me who would keep investing in crypto if there was a player that didn’t take advantage of you like coinbase does. FTX and Binance let you buy and sell and transfer like I am able to when I buy and sell 100s of thousands of dollars of stocks, for Pennie’s. But coinbase wants to charge you like $26 for transferring $1000 worth of crypto. Its insane, as soon as binance.us gets a bank partner again or hood solidly gets cheaper fees no smart person will use coinbase. They are by far the most expensive player in the field. So expensive I just don’t buy crypto right now
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.