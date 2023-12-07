Scott Olson

Sweet No More?

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is currently fighting a multi-front battle. The company, whose brand is virtually synonymous with chocolate, is struggling to retain its connection with a younger generation as evidenced by the fact that social media influence Mr. Beast has so successfully launched his Feastables brand, a direct competitor to Hershey's eponymous milk chocolate bar.

Long-time holders of Hershey stock are likely to shrug this off. After all, competitors have come and gone endlessly throughout Hershey's reign at the top. Of greater potential concern are lawsuits brought in New York alleging that the company failed to disclose a higher-than-acceptable level of heavy metals in its chocolate, such as cadmium and lead.

In this article, we'll assess where the company is, and what we think of it going forward given these challenges. Let's dive in!

An Embattled Stock In Three Charts

Hershey's presents an interesting stock chart: when the wider S&P 500 (SPY) slumped in 2022 as interest rates rose, Hershey's took off like a relative rocket.

HSY vs SPY, 5 Year (Koyfin)

Since peaking in April of 2023, however, the story has been quite different. On the back of new competition and concerns over heavy metals, the stock has endured its largest drawdown in the last 10 years.

HSY Drawdown From Peak (Koyfin)

From the charts above you would probably guess, then, that the company's forward valuation multiples have been compressed, and you would be right.

HSY Forward P/E and EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

Valuations are down a bit from their 10-year average, but--notably--valuations are not touching new lows. In fact, in the case of forward EV/EBITDA estimates, it appears that the valuation has simply returned to pre-2020 norms when forward valuation metrics began to re-rate higher.

Litigation?

For those interested in making a new entrance into the stock, the elephant in the room is likely to be the pending litigation facing Hershey's for its heavy metal exposure.

Management has so far been tight-lipped around what the stakes may be for the company. There have been no mentions of heavy metals, cadmium, lead, or lawsuits in the past four earnings calls.

In regards to legal exposure, the only disclosure made by the company in the latest quarterly filing was this, from page 31:

Item 15 from HSY Q3 2023 10Q (Company Filings)

Full disclosure: we are not lawyers and cannot make any legal interpretation with authority. That being said, it is common practice for a company to have lawyers review SEC filings to ensure proper disclosures are made so that the company can be shielded from lawsuits by investors claiming the company didn't properly disclose associated risks with investing in the company.

With that in mind, we think it's notable that the company does not believe that the heavy metals lawsuit is relevant enough to warrant detail in its filings. Different conclusions can be drawn based on how you interpret this: the company really isn't at material risk from this lawsuit, or the company isn't taking a potential threat seriously.

While we cannot know for sure, we are inclined to believe the former. Despite the multitude of headlines that have emerged around this lawsuit, at least one report shows that the plaintiff is seeking at least $5 million in damages--hardly a problem for Hershey.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Analyst estimates on Hershey's have stagnated a bit. While top line estimates have steadily risen for the past three years, analysts appear to have turned a bit negative on Hershey's growth prospects.

Estimated revenues (Koyfin)

How likely are these expectations to come to pass? While, of course, it's impossible to say, we think that there is a fair chance that Hershey will outperform on the top and bottom lines. The company has a strong degree of pricing power, and while the Mr. Beast Feastables line of chocolates may pose some danger on the margin, the impact on Hershey's overall business is likely to be negligible. Further, the company has experienced strong growth recently in both its top line and operating income over the last several years.

HSY Revenue & EBIT Growth YoY (20-yr) (Koyfin)

Hershey posted a 20-year high year over year revenue growth of 16% to close out its latest FY, while the latest quarterly year-over-year revenue growth came in at 11% (quarterly growth not pictured above).

Looking through to the bottom line, Hershey's stock may get a few internal tailwinds. The company appears to be topping out its recent CapEx cycle, and lower CapEx in 2024 would surely be welcomed by shareholders (CapEx in Q3 2023 stood at a five-year high of $218 million).

Hershey does not have an issue with debt, either. With a net debt/EBITDA ratio of only 1.4x, the company is well capitalized with a stellar balance sheet, so we can find little reason for investors to worry on that front.

Further, management has indicated that a resumption of stock buybacks is not off the table in 2024 after a recent pause in buying activity. Given the relative cheapness of the stock, buybacks would be a good use of capital.

The Bottom Line

Hershey shareholders have had a tough go, but we don't think the pain will last much longer. The major risk we see to the company and its stock at this point is reputational--should new lawsuits emerge and should the press latch onto stories sensational or otherwise, it would likely lead to more pain for the stock.

However, the fact that forward valuations have not created fresh lows keeps us more neutral than bullish at this time, thinking that there could be room to fall in the near term. To that point, Hershey's forward P/E still trades at a slight premium to the Consumer Staples Select SPRD Fund (XLP).

Koyfin

Bulls of course will contend that Hershey's deserves a premium due to its status and brand power. Bears will see a company that has yet to be brought down another notch. Today, we think Hershey is a bit of a show-me story, and we'll be watching to see how management guides for 2024.