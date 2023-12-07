Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Presents at Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 07, 2023 7:36 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Barclays Global Technology Conference December 7, 2023 3:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Scarpelli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Raimo Lenschow

Hi, guys. Thanks for joining us. I'm really looking forward to have Mike here.

Mike, to get everyone back on the same page. You guys had, like follow [indiscernible]. Just from your perspective, what were the highlights? How did it play out for you?

Mike Scarpelli

We saw good performance, and it was very broad-based from large customers to small customers, we talked about on the call that we really saw a stabilization in consumption patterns and going back to a little bit more historical consumption patterns. We called out that September after Labor Day had some of our largest week-over-week growth within our customers, continue to see strong assumption in October and November. And just for the holidays in November, and, you guys feel good about what we're doing right now. I'm not saying this is a recovery, and you're going to expect a lot of upside. But really, we've seen more stabilization, no big optimizations. I'm not hearing of any big optimizations. I will say and I've said this so many times though, optimizations will always happen in normal cycle.

Like, I know two of our big customers that really started to ramp last quarter, looking in the ramp over the last few, and they were doing big in prem migrations. It is very typical that when a customer starts migrating a lot of work, their assumption spike, and then they, go into production, and it kind of moderates and comes back to make more data, and it goes up. You'll see those trends, but then it's better than normal trend within our customer base.

So, now, I feel given

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

