tamara_kulikova

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) invests in cheaply valued companies with sustainable competitive advantages, or moats, as determined by Morningstar. It is an aggressive strategy, with high turnover and only 40-50 holdings. The strategy has worked so far, with the fund outperforming the S&P 500 since inception. I still rate the fund a buy, but the fund is somewhat riskier than expected. With a 1.0% dividend yield, the fund is not an effective income vehicle.

MOAT - Strategy Analysis

Wide Moats

MOAT invests in companies with wide moats, as determined by Morningstar. As per the firm, moats are durable competitive advantages that allow a company to generate long-term profits and protect them from competitors. Specifically, moats allow companies to generate returns on invested capital above their cost of capital in the long run.

MOAT's strategy starts by identifying sources of moat. Morningstar has identified five sources. Let's have a quick look at each of these.

Network effects, which increases the value of a product or service as more people use it. This benefits larger, more established companies, while harming smaller, newer entrants.

As an example, MOAT invests in both Etsy (ETSY) and Amazon (AMZN), two online retailers with significant network effects. The more customers using Etsy or Amazon, the more valuable the service is for sellers. The more sellers there are, the more valuable the service is for customers as well. New entrants almost always start small, with few sellers and customers, which makes competing against the established players incredibly difficult.

Efficient scale, which might be better phrased as limited competition due to market size or entry costs.

As an example, MOAT invests in Comcast (CMCSA), an ISP with efficient scale. Comcast and other ISPs operate in an industry with limited competition, due to the massive capital costs required to provide internet and similar services to consumers, and as regulations function as barriers to entry. More than 80 million Americans can only access broadband through a single provider, pretty straightforward evidence of the limited competition in the industry.

Intangible assets, which sometimes blocks competition, sometimes means pricing power.

As an example, we have Disney (DIS) and its intellectual property. Disney owns the rights to many of the most popular, well-known characters and settings in history, including Star Wars, Frozen, most Marvel IP, and others. Copyright lasts for almost a century, so the company has exclusive use of these for a very long time. Newer entrants lack Disney's catalogue, which makes competing against the mouse difficult.

Switching costs, which make switching products or services difficult, expensive, and / or time-consuming, locking-in customers.

As an example, we have Salesforce (CRM), an enterprise software provider. Companies using Salesforce software are generally reluctant to providers, as doing so would almost necessitate significant workforce re-training, disrupting operations, and decreasing productivity (at least temporarily). Switching is difficult and painful, so most companies avoid doing so in most situations.

Cost advantage, either through economies of scale or access to lower-cost markets or products.

I was unable to find an example of cost advantage in MOAT's. I probably missed some, I'm not knowledgeable about the cost structure of most companies, although it does seem like the fund does not focus on these companies.

Cheap Valuations

Having selected companies with moats, the fund then selects the 40 cheapest ones of these, as determined by their price / fair value ratio. Fair value itself is determined by Morningstar, based on a DCF model.

Positions are equal-weighted, with sector caps to ensure industry diversification. There are rules favoring existing holdings and limiting turnover, so the fund sometimes invests in over 40 holdings. It currently holds 50.

Although the moats are the most eye-catching element of the fund, I actually think that the valuation issues are more impactful. MOAT's turnover is sky-high, bordering 50% most years.

MOAT

This is much higher than average, with the S&P 500 having an annual turnover in the low single digits:

VOO

Turnover rates for value index funds are a bit higher, but still single-digits:

VTV

Even the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), an aggressive growth tech fund, has a lower turnover, at 26%:

Morningstar

MOAT's turnover could not be caused by focusing on companies with moats, as these are, by definition, long-term and sustainable. The fund's turnover is caused by a combination of focusing on companies with cheap valuations, and only investing in 40-50 holdings. In simple terms, valuations change all the time, as do fund holdings.

MOAT's sky-high turnover has several important implications for shareholders.

First, it means that fund performance is strongly dependent on the turnover itself. Every year the fund sells half of its portfolio and buys something else, so returns will depend on what, exactly, is sold and bought. Bear in mind, this is not really the case for most equity indexes and funds, which see much lower turnover. Returns for the S&P 500 do not really depend on what companies are added or excluded from the S&P 500 every year, at least not the same extent.

Second, it makes analysing the fund or making long-term forecasts somewhat complicated. As an example, the fund was somewhat overweight tech last year, is somewhat underweight tech this year, unclear what will happen next year. This isn't the case for most funds. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is overweight tech right now, and will almost certainly be overweight tech next year. Same for ARKK.

Third, it increases portfolio risk and volatility. Excessive turnover is in itself a risk, as each trade or shift could go wrong. I've found that funds with excessive turnover sometimes have significant losses, and at a much greater frequency than those with more stable portfolios.

Fourth, and in my opinion, the excessive turnover is at odds with focusing on companies with sustainable, long-term competitive advantages. I can understand the logic behind a long-term investment in companies with moats, less so the logic of aggressive, short-term trades of these. I think Warren Buffett, which popularized the concept of moats in investment, would agree:

“All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies.” Warren Buffett

Considering the above, I would much prefer if MOAT had lower turnover, with longer-term investments. It does not.

Let's now have a quick look at MOAT's current portfolio.

MOAT - Quick Portfolio Analysis

MOAT's portfolio is quite concentrated, with investments in just 50 stocks. Concentration is much lower than average, increasing portfolio risk and volatility. Largest holdings are as follows.

MOAT

In general terms, I think that MOAT's holdings are all companies with sizable moats, as defined by Morningstar. Disney has its massive IP catalogue, as does, presumably, the assorted tech / biotech companies. Salesforce has switching costs. Alphabet (GOOG) has network effects and economies of scale, as does Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The inclusion of so many banks and financial institutions seems marginal, but seems to be due to regulatory barriers to entry, and as the low cost of deposits allows banks to easily generate returns in excess of cost of capital.

Industry diversification seems reasonable enough, with investments in most relevant industries.

MOAT

MOAT's current portfolio seems reasonable enough, although do remember that it will likely change in the coming months.

MOAT - Performance Analysis

MOAT's performance track-record is quite strong, with the fund outperforming the S&P 500 since inception, and for most relevant time periods. The fund has underperformed these past three months, however, presumably due to underweighting tech.

MOAT

MOAT does not seem to be significantly different from the S&P 500 on matters of risk, or of potential losses during downturns. Consider the fact that MOAT outperformed during 2022, a period of significant market losses:

Data by YCharts

but slightly underperformed during 1Q2020, another period of significant market losses:

Data by YCharts

Volatility itself is a bit higher right now, but not in the past:

Data by YCharts

So, MOAT seems about as risky as the S&P 500, in my opinion at least. This is a significant benefit for investors, especially considering the fund's high turnover. Excessive turnover could always lead to significant volatility, losses, and underperformance, but this has not been the case for MOAT since inception, over one decade ago. I'm still somewhat concerned about turnover, but not significantly so. Nevertheless, I imagine the excessive turnover will be a deal-breaker to many investors.

Conclusion

MOAT invests in cheaply valued companies with sustainable competitive advantages, or moats. The strategy seems to be working, although the fund suffers from excessive turnover. I rate the fund a buy, although it is a bit riskier than expected.