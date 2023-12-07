Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Barclays Global Technology Conference

Dec. 07, 2023 8:37 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Stock
MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Barclays Global Technology Conference December 7, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Gordon - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Dev Ittycheria - Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Okay, good. Oh, there we go. There we go.

Michael Gordon

Blooming.

Raimo Lenschow

Wow, MongoDB. Hey, great to have you here. And great to have the team from MongoDB here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Raimo Lenschow

You just had given that it's topical, you just had earnings this week, so we should probably start with that one. What would it highlights from your perspective there? And then I'll just kind of take it from me?

Michael Gordon

Great to be here. Good to see you, thanks for having us. I always look forward to this. Yes, so we reported earnings earlier this week. I'll give a quick summary for those who didn’t see the details then we can kind of dive into it and run through everything. So it's another strong quarter. Overall growth was 30% year-over-year growth. Atlas growth was 36%. Atlas was in line with our expectations. It was another strong standout quarter from enterprise advance that surprised to the upside and we drove the beat. So we feel really good about that. I think at the core of that is really our run anywhere strategy. So this is the idea that not everyone, including Barclays is in 100% all in the cloud. People have different deployment choices and everything else. And so we want to just make it easy for them to get the advantage of MongoDB. So strong strength there.

The new business environment continues to be strong for us in terms of winning new workloads, both from existing customers as well

