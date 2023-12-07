Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Duncan - VP of IR & Risk Management

Albert White - President and CEO

Brian Andrews - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Jeffrey Johnson - Baird

Jonathan Block - Stifel

Craig Bijou - Bank of America

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer

David Saxon - Needham

Navann Ty - BNP Paribas

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q4 2023 Cooper Companies Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to welcome Kim Duncan, VP Investor Relations and Risk Management to begin the call. Kim, over to you.

Kim Duncan

Awesome. Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Cooper Companies’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s call, we will discuss the results and guidance included in the earnings release and then use the remaining time for questions. Our presenters on today’s call are Al White, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Andrews, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements including revenue, EPS, operating income, tax rate, and other financial guidance, a pending stock split, expected revenue growth and accretion related to a recent acquisition, strategic and operational initiatives, market and regulatory conditions and trends, and product launches and demand.

Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data, or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Events that could cause our actual results and future actions of the company to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption forward-looking statements in today’s earnings release and are

