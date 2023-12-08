Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crypto ETFs Higher As Spot Bitcoin ETFs' Timeline Grows Closer

Dec. 08, 2023 8:00 AM ETBTC-USD, GBTC, DEFI, BITO, WGMI, DAPP, SATO, BKCH, BITQ, CRPT, IBLC, FDIG, GFOF, BLKC
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin prices are near $44,000 and excitement is pouring into the space again.
  • This is largely due to the focus on the potential launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in January.
  • Here is an update on what we know so far and what this could mean for the crypto ETF world.

Bitcoin ETF

24K-Production

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices are near $44,000 and excitement is pouring into the space again. That’s largely due to the focus on the potential launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in January.

Here is an update on what we know

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.84K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
GBTC--
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
DEFI--
Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
BITO--
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
WGMI--
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.