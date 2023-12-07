Lakeview_Images/iStock via Getty Images

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) offers intelligent transportation systems worldwide. ITI announced solid Q2 FY24 results with improved margins. Their backlog has grown, and the guidance for the next quarter is positive. Additionally, the valuation also looks cheap. However, the technical chart doesn’t provide any buying opportunity. Hence, I assign a hold rating on ITI.

Financial Analysis

ITI posted Q2 FY24 results. The total revenue for Q2 FY24 was $43.5 million, a rise of 10.9% compared to Q2 FY23. The major reason for the rise was strong demand for the company’s ClearMobility Platform. The total bookings for ClearMobility Platform grew by 4% in Q2 FY24 compared to Q2 FY23. A strong performance in this platform was majorly due to strong growth in the sensor products sales, which grew 13% in Q2 FY24 compared to Q2 FY23. Its gross profit margin for Q2 FY24 was 37.3%, which was 16.6% in Q2 FY23. The significant improvement in gross margins was mainly because of the improved supply chain. In Q2 FY23, the company had to bear extra expenses for raw materials due to supply chain disruptions.

ITI's Investor Relations

It reported a net profit of $0.5 million in Q2 FY24 compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in Q2 FY23. Seeing the company being profitable was impressive, and if the company maintains strong margins, then it might be profitable on an annual basis, which it has been struggling with over the years. Additionally, it might have a huge impact on the share price of ITI, and looking at the improved supply chain, it is highly likely that we might see them profitable in the future. Now, looking at the revenue guidance for Q3 FY24, it is around $42 million, which is 3% higher compared to the same period of the prior year. A 3% growth might seem low, but just to remind you, due to supply chain issues in the first half of FY23, many shipments were pushed into the second half. So, the comparison with the second half of FY23 becomes difficult; hence, even the 3% growth looks pretty decent. In addition, what I like about ITI is that even though it is a micro-cap and is in a business that requires high spending on R&D, it only has a long-term debt of $8.9 million and cash of around $20.1 million. So, the high cash with a low debt is definitely a positive.

Technical Analysis

Trading View

ITI is trading at $4.37. This stock hasn’t moved much in 2023. I think one should keep this stock on their radar. I am saying this because it can be rewarding in the coming time. The stock price has been stuck in the $3.8-$4.9 range for about 11 months. Although it is stuck now, a bullish setup has been formed here. The stock has formed a flag and pole pattern, which is considered a bullish pattern, and the long consolidation of eleven months is a positive sign. The longer the consolidation, the stronger the stock will move when it breaks out. So once the stock breaks the $4.9 level in a weekly time frame, we might see a solid move in the stock. So even though there isn’t any buying opportunity now, one should keep this stock on one’s watchlist because whenever the breakout happens, the stock might skyrocket.

Should One Invest In ITI?

They are experiencing strong demand, and their backlog has grown to $124 million by the end of September 2023, which is 11% higher than September 2022. So, the high growth can be beneficial for its share price in the coming times. Now, looking at ITI’s valuation. ITI has a P/E [FWD] ratio of 16.81x compared to the sector median of 22.4x and has a PEG [FWD] ratio of 0.56x compared to the sector median of 1.92x. So, looking at the growing backlog, positive guidance, low debt, improved margins, and low valuation, I believe ITI can be rewarding in the coming times. However, I think one should wait for the breakout to happen. The stock price is stuck in a range, and no one knows for how long it will remain stuck. Hence, despite all the positives, I rate ITI as a hold.

Risk

The nature of personal injuries resulting from traffic accidents makes the traffic business as a whole vulnerable to frequent litigation claims. Even in cases when their goods or services had nothing to do with the specific accident, they could nonetheless find themselves sued as a provider of traffic engineering services, solutions, and products from time to time in the future. Even while they typically carry insurance against these kinds of claims, some claims might not be covered by it, or the losses brought on by the lawsuit might be greater than what their policy would cover. Their business, financial situation, or cash flows may be seriously harmed if they were forced to pay large damages due to one or more lawsuits that were either not covered by insurance or exceeded the limitations of their coverage. The act of defending against unfounded allegations alone may result in considerable costs and divert management's focus.

Bottom Line

Due to the improving supply chain, they performed quite well this quarter, and the demand they are experiencing is strong. In addition, the revenue guidance provided by the management for the next quarter is positive, and its valuation looks cheap. However, I think one should wait for the breakout to happen because it is stuck in a range. Hence, I assign a hold rating on ITI.