Iteris: Potential, But Wait For The Breakout

Dec. 07, 2023 11:23 PM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI) Stock
Summary

  • Iteris reported solid Q2 FY24 results with improved margins and a 10.9% rise in total revenue.
  • The company's backlog has grown and revenue guidance for Q3 FY24 is positive.
  • Despite positive factors, the technical chart does not indicate a buying opportunity, so a hold rating is assigned.

Vehicles line up in peak hour traffic

Lakeview_Images/iStock via Getty Images

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) offers intelligent transportation systems worldwide. ITI announced solid Q2 FY24 results with improved margins. Their backlog has grown, and the guidance for the next quarter is positive. Additionally, the valuation also looks cheap. However, the technical chart doesn’t provide

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

About ITI

