Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

December's ECB Cheat Sheet: A Reality Check For Ultra-Dovish Expectations

Dec. 07, 2023 11:28 PM ETEUFN, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • The ECB will almost surely keep rates on hold at the December meeting.
  • The question is to what extent it will align with the market's aggressive pricing for rate cuts in 2024.
  • We suspect it will fall short of endorsing ultra-dovish expectations. There is some upside room for EUR rates and the battered euro.

Christine Lagarde Press Conference Following ECB Governing Council Meeting

Andreas Rentz

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist; Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist

ING

Heading into the European Central Bank's December meeting, there is growing evidence that the Governing Council is split about the messaging being presented to markets. The generally arch-hawk

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.45K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EUFN--
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.