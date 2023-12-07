Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.63K Followers

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Barclays Global Technology Conference December 7, 2023 1:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean Hu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Tom O'Malley

All right. I'm Tom O'Malley, semi and semi cap equipment analyst here at Barclays. Very pleased to have AMD CFO, Jean Hu, here with us. Thank you so much for joining us.

Jean Hu

Yeah, thank you for having us.

Tom O'Malley

Yeah. Well, I wanted to say, Jean, congrats on being in the CFO seat for a year now. Time flies.

Jean Hu

Almost.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tom O’Malley

Almost a year. But I want to just start with what I know everyone kind of wants to talk about and especially, after your event yesterday, maybe you could start with just highlighting what you announced? Clearly, the stock is reacting today, but yeah, just some of your highlight announcements and we can dive into some of those.

Jean Hu

Yeah. We had a very exciting day yesterday with our customers, the partners, the ecosystem. It's actually a very important milestone and inflection point for AMD to be a strong player in AI compute space. We all know the opportunities are tremendous, and we are really pleased we get to the point we can be very competitive in this marketplace. There are so many announcements yesterday. So, what I'll do today is just highlight some of the key things we announced yesterday. You can absolutely listen to the webcast and it's super exciting. First and foremost is, we formally launched MI300A and MI300X and highlighted the performance advantage we have, especially when you think about the inference, MI300X has the industry-leading memory bandwidth and capacity. So, it provide better TCOs for customers. You can either run more models or you can use less GPUs. So, it's a great product, very competitive. And as we said during our last earnings call, MI300

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.