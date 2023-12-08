Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDI: This 15%-Yielding CEF Is A Strong Buy

Dec. 08, 2023
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates in 2024, which could benefit fixed income assets included in the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund.
  • The fund primarily invests in income-producing securities such as non-agency mortgages.
  • The PDI has a solid track record over a long period of time.
  • PDI has potential for net asset value growth as the Federal Reserve ends its tightening policy.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower interest rates next year, which could be a powerful catalyst for fixed income assets like the ones including in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)'s investment portfolio. The Dynamic Income

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI, JEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

