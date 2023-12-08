Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Essential Utilities: A Cheap Pick For Steady Dividend Growth

Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Utilities have characteristics that often make them smart picks for consistent dividend growth.
  • Essential Utilities' operating revenue slightly declined in Q3, but its diluted EPS surged higher.
  • The water and gas utility comfortably covers interest expenses from its earnings.
  • Shares of Essential Utilities appear to be trading at a 29% discount to fair value.
  • Assuming mean valuation reversion and accurate growth forecasts, the stock could meaningfully outperform the S&P 500 in the next 10 years.

A glass of clear water from the kitchen tap

A glass getting filled with tap water.

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I am always seeking out new dependable dividend growers to add to my portfolio. It just so happens that nine of my 101 dividend growth

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WTRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

