Cameco: Time To Book Some Profits

Dec. 08, 2023 12:58 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock, CCO:CA Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Cameco is a leading supplier of uranium worldwide and has now diversified across the whole nuclear fuel cycle with its Westinghouse's acquisition.
  • The current valuation is pricing in a very optimistic scenario.
  • Because of the hedges put in place to meet its forward obligations, Cameco's earnings have limited upside to higher uranium prices over the next 3 years.
  • Cameco is experiencing challenges in ramping up production from its mines.
  • Overall, it may be time to book some profits, though the stock price could still rise based on bullish fundamentals for the uranium market and general sentiment.

Introduction

Cameco (TSX:CCO:CA)(NYSE:CCJ) is a leading supplier of uranium worldwide, thanks to its controlling ownership of the lowest-cost, highest-grade uranium mines in the world. These mines include the McArthur River and Cigar Lake mines, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework."I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Comments (1)

A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 1:39 AM
Comments (544)
@GoldStreetBets Research Thank I have reduced my holding and agree with your idea that oil will be a better bet going forward. Keeping cash for that and grains.

I have started a position with Oil and Gas offshore services where I see possible rerate due to a lack of capex expenditure in the sector and limited rigs etc.

Do you have any view on that sector?
Thanks Arnold
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

