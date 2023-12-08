Abstract Aerial Art

Who doesn't want quality, and who doesn't want growth? Well - you can have both. The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) is a relatively new fund and has come out of the gate strong. Good timing in the cycle? Maybe - which is why I think this fund warrants more careful scrutiny.

QGRW is a U.S. growth equity ETF that incorporates a quality factor in its investment approach. Launched in December 2022, it aims to identify stocks with both quality and growth attributes, thus offering investors a unique blend of these two investment styles.

The fund tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Index, a market-cap-weighted index comprising 100 large-cap growth firms that meet specific quality thresholds. The companies in the index are selected from the top 500 U.S. firms by market capitalization based on a composite score of two equally weighted factors: growth and quality.

Detailed Insights into QGRW's Top Holdings

QGRW's portfolio comprises 100 U.S. companies, with a heavy concentration in its top 10 holdings. The top holdings account for about 58% of the portfolio's weight, underscoring the fund's high-conviction approach.

As of September 2023, the top five holdings in QGRW's portfolio were:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): A multinational technology firm known for its consumer electronics and software. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): A global technology company, offering a wide range of software products, services, devices, and solutions. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): The parent company of Google, one of the world's leading search engines and technology companies. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA): A technology company specializing in the design of graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming and professional markets. Amazon Inc. (AMZN): A multinational technology company focusing on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Yes - quality and growth. But this alone explains why the fund has done so well. These are the stocks that have driven everything this year and by a wide margin.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector exposure of QGRW is skewed towards Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services. Technology is at a whopping 46.98% of the fund. This alone scares me, growth or not, given how well Technology has already done.

Peer Comparison: QGRW versus Other Similar ETFs

When compared to other similar ETFs like the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG), and iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY), QGRW has outperformed each one year-to-date. This is promising, but it's hard to have much confidence given the shorter track record.

Pros and Cons of Investing in QGRW

Investing in QGRW offers a unique growth and quality blend, which can be an advantageous approach in the current market environment marked by rising inflation and interest rates. However, like any investment, it comes with its set of pros and cons.

Pros:

Exposure to high-quality growth companies.

Diversification across multiple sectors.

Strong historical performance relative to peers.

Cons:

High concentration in top holdings.

Heavy exposure to the technology sector, which can be volatile.

Relatively new fund with a limited track record.

Conclusion: Is QGRW a Good Investment?

QGRW offers an intriguing investment proposition for investors seeking exposure to high-quality growth stocks. Despite its relatively short track record, the fund has demonstrated strong performance, outpacing its peers. However, potential investors should be mindful of the fund's high concentration in top holdings and the technology sector, which could increase risk. Worth watching. I don't like the heavy tech allocation, but out of the gate relative strength is indeed promising.