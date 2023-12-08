Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Datadog: Enterprises Cloud Optimization Starts To Moderate, Impressive AI Contribution

Dec. 08, 2023
Summary

  • Datadog's stock price has surged by 30% since the publication of the article.
  • The company achieved impressive Q3 FY23 results, with a 25% increase in revenue and significant growth in non-GAAP operating profits.
  • The early signs of cloud optimization stabilization and the contribution of AI providers are positive indicators for Datadog's future growth.

African Advisor Using KPI Dashboard

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Since I published my introductory article in August, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock price has surged by 30%. Following their impressive Q3 FY23 results, I maintain a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $120 per share.

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DDOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

