Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Steel: Additional Upside In Store

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • United States Steel Corporation is currently an acquisition target with multiple interested parties, which could potentially lead to a buyout or hostile takeover.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs previously offered a 43% premium to U.S. Steel's market capitalization, but the offer was rejected. In our view, any concluded acquisition will be at a premium.
  • Be careful of legal processes and anti-competitive issues that may arise if an acquisition announcement occurs as they may impact U.S. Steel's stock price.
  • Aside from its takeover talks, U.S. Steel has robust fundamentals driven by its tubular business. Additionally, U.S. Steel's Mini Mill unit is expected to prosper after a recent CapEx cycle.
  • Our residual income model deems U.S. Steel's stock undervalued. However, be careful of looking at the fundamentals in isolation because technical indicators are in risky territory.

Engineer checking industrial pipes

tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is in focus today as we dial in on this acquisition target's prospects leading into 2024.

Although U.S. Steel is subject to a lot of acquisition-based speculation, we must not overlook its

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.51K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About X

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on X

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
X
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.