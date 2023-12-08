tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is in focus today as we dial in on this acquisition target's prospects leading into 2024.

Although U.S. Steel is subject to a lot of acquisition-based speculation, we must not overlook its other influencing factors, such as the firm's fundamental performance. As such, this article examines matters from a holistic vantage point to provide readers with a conclusion to consider as part of their investment analysis.

We covered the stock a little over a year ago and thought the sequence of material events warranted an updated outlook. Here are our latest findings on U.S. Steel's stock.

U.S. Steel: An Acquisition Target

For those unaware, U.S. Steel is subject to acquisition news. It's been reported that there are five major interested parties that want to secure an agreement. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) submitted a $7.3 billion offer in August, which was declined.

Reports suggest that ArcelorMittal (MT) is now the favorite to secure U.S. Steel. However, as you may have noticed by now, the outcome of U.S. Steel's targeting remains uncertain. Something evident is that many parties are interested, which could lead to 1) a buyout at a premium or 2) a hostile takeover.

Let's look at a few multiples and U.S. Steel's recent price movement to make sense of what an acquisition would mean for U.S. Steel's shareholders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Offer & What Occurred Ever Since

Cleveland-Cliffs offered $7.3 billion to buy U.S. Steel around August 13th. Although U.S. Steel considered the offer, it turned it down due to the amount offered being unreasonable.

The offer at the time encompassed a 43% premium to U.S. Steel's market capitalization, illustrating the premium that buyers will have to pay to secure an acquisition, especially considering that U.S. Steel's market capitalization has surged to $8.08 billion since the offer from Cleveland-Cliffs.

The allure of U.S. Steel is twofold. Firstly, U.S. Steel provides financial benefits. I mean, this is a company that recently delivered a quarterly EBITDA of $578 million. Furthermore, Cleveland-Cliffs estimated $500 million in cost-saving synergies from the deal, illustrating the company's value as a vertical or horizontal integration vehicle.

However, as mentioned before, U.S. Steel's price has spiked ever since Cleveland-Cliffs' offer was rejected. Moreover, considering that the rejected offer included a significant premium-to-market value, communicating that buyers will need to dig deep if they want to secure a deal. In addition, interest rates are high, meaning prospective buyers will probably need to structure cash/stock deals, which can be difficult to do given the deal size and current economic circumstances.

It's difficult to conclude whether a deal will be completed or not. However, evidence suggests that a significant premium will be in store if a transaction occurs, which could send U.S. Steel's stock price even higher (until deal completion). On the other end of the spectrum, a failure to execute may lead to a slump in U.S. Steel's stock price as it has already been bid up highly in anticipation of an acquisition.

Potential Issues After Deal Agreement

Legal processes might play an influential part in all of this. I base the claim on the fact that U.S. Steel has a sizable market share of 9.25%. Therefore, the acquirer will be onboarding a significant portion of the market, which could lead to anti-competitive issues.

We could see interference from the FTC's competition commission (among other regulators) if an industry peer agrees to acquire U.S. Steel, subsequently slowing down the transaction or even collapsing it. Adding strain to the deal will likely cause U.S. Steel's stock to revert to its pre-speculation level, contemporaneously damaging the company's shareholders.

Fundamental Review

Prices and U.S. Steel's Margins

S&P Global (SPGI) forecasted steel prices a while back. The forecast failed to estimate the interim surge in steel prices experienced in late 2023. However, short-term forecasts are generally difficult to establish but long-term commodity forecasts are fairly reliable.

Our qualitative view concurs with S&P Global's outlook. Industrial commodity prices probably aren't going to reach their 2021/2022 levels anytime soon, as the period was characterized by severe supply shortages, intense fiscal spending, and loose monetary policy. As such, nominal GDP growth and general supply/demand will probably be more evenly balanced in the coming years, resulting in a moderate pricing environment.

Despite believing prices will trade moderately in the coming years, we think sustainable price growth is possible. Our base case is continuous industrialization paired with strong forecasted GDP trend growth in the United States. In addition, we think steel prices have rebased to a more realistic level in 2023, providing technical possibilities.

Steel Price Forecast (S&P Global)

Furthermore, and as mentioned before, United States Steel has a comprehensive market share. The firm's market share has allowed it to realize best-in-class profit margins while also achieving strong ROIC and NOPAT figures. The prior communicates a strong competitive advantage, showing that U.S. Steel does not have to overinvest to ascertain market share. Moreover, U.S. Steel's NOPAT illustrates its operational efficiency, which is probably why Cleveland-Cliffs expected $500 million in cost synergies from an acquisition.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, for this section, we think U.S. Steel will soon benefit from a combination of a less demanding labor force environment and an interest rate pivot. Lower wage demands may lead to higher profit margins, while an interest rate pivot could enhance U.S. Steel's borrowing capacity even further, leading to an aggressive expansionary CapEX cycle (assuming the company isn't acquired by then).

CapEx Spending (U.S. Steel)

Operational Update

U.S. Steel released its third-quarter earnings in October, achieving a revenue beat of $170.33 million and an earnings-per-share beat of 25 cents. United States Steel's third quarter added to a long string of recent earnings beats, illustrating the consistency within the business model.

X Stock Earnings Surprises (Seeking Alpha)

Let's delve into a few of U.S. Steel's idiosyncrasies to gain a better vantage point of what is in store.

U.S. Steel's flat-rolled, tubular, and U.S. Steel Europe have progressed well in recent years. However, a topic worth discussing is its engagement with Mini Mill activities, which proliferated after the firm fully acquired Big River in 2021. The firm's Mini Mill business is a promising prospect and adds stealth to U.S. Steel's revenue mix. However, we still see Tubular as the cash cow. United States Steel's tubular business has delivered EBITDA margins above 32% for the past five quarters, with an average EBITDA figure of $179.2 million. We believe the company's tubular performance could be sustained into the next business driven by a robust sub-industry segment CAGR of 3.7%.

Segment Details (U.S. Steel)

Most of U.S. Steel's supply-side factors seem intact; however, the business's current capacity is stalled in some areas. For example, U.S. Steel's Granite City is in question as the firm recently decided to "indefinitely" idle its last blast furnace in an attempt to balance its smelting capacity. Granite City has been called into question for quite some time. In fact, U.S. Steel tried offloading part of it to SunCoke Energy (SXC) last year. As such, the idle raises the possibility of tied-up capital, which is a risk we think investors should consider.

Lorain and Lone Star also remain idled. These idles probably won't have a material effect on U.S. Steel's stock price moving forward, as they've been at a standstill for over three years.

U.S. Steel

Despite concerns about idled facilities, U.S. Steel's outlook for 2024 remains bright (considering the current economic circumstances). According to the firm's management, U.S. Steel is set to onboard $200 million in new income via recent investments in its Big River Steel mill and steel products suitable to EVs. Furthermore, U.S. Steel's management believes its baseline net income will stay more or less the same as in 2023 to tally at around $2 billion.

Will U.S. Steel's management's forecasts be realized? Only time will tell, but it is highly probable that targets will be reached if past results and our analysis are anything to go by.

Valuation

Residual Income Valuation Model Output

We utilized the continuous residual income valuation method to value U.S. Steel's stock and discovered that it was undervalued by approximately 22.98% at the time of writing this article. Although the residual income valuation method does not guarantee the stock will experience gains, the model serves as a credible indicator, especially as it focuses on a firm's book value, which is a salient variable of asset-heavy companies like U.S. Steel.

Author's Work, Data from Seeking Alpha

Model Inputs

Here is a breakdown of the input variables used for the model.

Firstly, U.S. Steel stock's closing price on 7 December 2023 was divided by its price-to-book multiple to set a baseline book value per share.

Seeking Alpha's platform was used to collect United States Steel's earnings and dividend forecasts.

We created our own CAPM (equity charge) by combining vendor-based data from Yahoo Finance for the beat coefficient and market risk premia for the necessary risk premiums.

Author's Work, Data from marketriskpremia.com and Yahoo Finance

Dividends

The other side of the total return formula is dividends, and data suggests that U.S. Steel stock hasn't been a big dividend payer lately. In fact, its 5-year average cash dividend payout ratio of merely 4.40% paints the picture. Although we can see a scenario pan out where U.S. Steel increases its dividend substantially, it wouldn't be an objective conclusion, given the takeover debacle and uncertainty embedded in the economy.

Seeking Alpha

Quantitative Risks

I outlined various risks throughout the article. However, I decided to dedicate a section toward quantitative risk factors relating to U.S. Steel's market price. Firstly, as shown in the diagram below, U.S. Steel's value-at-risk is significant if benchmarked to U.S. large-cap stocks. Therefore, the stock will likely add significant risk to most investors' portfolios, especially during broad-based market drawdowns.

Seeking Alpha, YCHARTS

Furthermore, U.S. Steel's Put-Call Ratio has crept down to 1.09 during its latest stock rally that sent its price above its 10-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages. Both these metrics are mean reverting by nature, therefore raising the possibility that U.S. Steel might succumb to technical trading activity in the coming months.

U.S. Steel Put/Call Ratio (Fintel)

Final Word

Our analysis shows that U.S. Steel's stock is well-placed to benefit from a potential bidding war. Moreover, we think the company's fundamentals are robust. A cyclical decline is possible given the slowing economic environment; however, trend growth will likely lead U.S. Steel stock into sustainable gains.

Furthermore, our fundamental valuation model suggests U.S. Steel is undervalued. Although technical trading factors remain of concern, our view is that the stock is primed to surge in 2024.

Consensus: Buy Rating Assigned