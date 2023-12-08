Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anatomy Of A Recession Update: The Fed's Next Moves, Anticipating 2024

Summary

  • Recent US inflation data shows that core PCE is close to the Fed's 2% target, indicating that the Fed may be done with its hiking cycle.
  • The peak in the 10-year Treasury may have already been reached, with a 70 basis point decline in November.
  • The market is pricing in a soft landing scenario with some modest recession risk, but a negative jobs print in the coming quarters could change the outlook.

Neon FED Federal Reserve Bank Sign on a Financial Chart with Red and Green Arrows

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

A review of recent US inflation data, the Recession Risk Dashboard, and thoughts on if we’ve reached the peak in the fed funds rate. Join us for this conversation with Jeff Schulze of ClearBridge Investments.

This article was written by

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

