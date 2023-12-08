Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Fresnillo Stock May Continue To Underperform

Dec. 08, 2023
Summary

  • Fresnillo has been assigned a "Hold" rating, indicating that retail investors should not buy the stock. There is a chance to make some profit in the future, but not soon.
  • The company's profitability has been declining, and it is difficult to foresee significant improvement even if silver and gold prices rise.
  • There are better investment opportunities in the precious metals mining industry market than Fresnillo's stock.
This Analysis Suggests a Hold Rating for Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc (OTCPK:FNLPF) has been assigned a “Hold” rating, in the sense that retail investors should not buy this stock. Shares are expected to continue to perform in an uninspiring way in the OTC market, mainly

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

