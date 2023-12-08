Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mid-Cap Stock Diversification For The Market Environment Ahead

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.26K Followers

Summary

  • Mid-cap stocks offer compelling growth potential and attractive valuations compared to large-cap and small-cap stocks.
  • Mid-caps historically outperformed large caps in the long term and have the potential to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.
  • Mid-cap indexes provide sector diversification and opportunities to participate in the upside of the broader market, including emerging technologies.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

By Dina Ting, CFA, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management

Whether you’re still on the lookout for inflation head fakes or feeling more optimistic about a soft landing for the US economy, we think it’s a good time to

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.26K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.