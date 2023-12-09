Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carlyle Secured Lending: An 11% Dividend And A 6.5-7.5% Yield On Debt

Dec. 09, 2023 11:40 AM ETCarlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD), CGBDL Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Carlyle Secured Lending focuses on secured debt investments in middle market companies with below investment grade debt.
  • The BDC reported a net investment income of $27.1M and a net income of $29.1M for the quarter.
  • The common shares offer a healthy dividend yield of over 11% but the 2028 debt securities could be an interesting, safer alternative.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Hand holding coins stacked together. Concepts: finance, economy, investment, interest, tax and banking, etc.

WANAN YOSSINGKUM/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is a specialty finance company doing business as a Business Development Company (‘BDC’). The BDC is focusing on secured debt investments in the middle market companies (with a market capitalization of $25-100M). Carlyle focuses on companies

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.37K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I could initiate a long position in CGBDL, but that likely won't happen within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CGBD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGBD
--
CGBDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.