Juan Jose Napuri

It was a mixed Q3 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector, with a weaker performance out of most royalty/streaming names (slower ramp-ups, strike at Penasquito), and below-planned production for some of the larger producers. Unfortunately, Hecla's (NYSE:HL) performance wasn't much better, with silver production down slightly year-over-year despite purchasing a new mine and gold production down sharply with underground mining winding down at Casa Berardi (East Mine UG operations closed in July). While stronger metals prices fortunately offset this, Keno Hill's ramp-up has been slower than planned and the company has reeled in FY2024 production estimates has reeled in vs. prior guidance. In this update we'll dig into the Q3 results, the FY2024 outlook, and whether the stock is worth buying after its recent rally.

Hecla Operations - Company Video

Q3 Production & Sales

Hecla Mining ("Hecla") released its Q3 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~3.53 million ounces of silver and ~39,300 ounces of gold, a marginal decline in silver but a ~12% decline in gold production year-over-year. The slight decline in silver production can be attributed to lower output from the Lucky Friday Mine, where operations have been temporarily suspended as rehabilitation work continues on the secondary escapeway (#2 shaft) which is over 10% complete and lower grades at Greens Creek (13.1 ounces per ton vs. 13.6 ounces per ton), offset by higher silver production from Keno Hill (~710,000 ounces). Meanwhile, lower gold production was related to Casa Berardi, and this trend is expected to continue with the wind-down of underground operations by mid-next year.

Hecla Quarterly Gold & Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Unfortunately, the sharp decline in gold production year-to-date has left Hecla trailing well below its initial FY2023 guidance mid-point of ~42.8 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], with production now expected to come in at 36.0 to 38.5 million SEOs. Meanwhile, the lower production from Lucky Friday in Q1 with its planned January restart and subsequent ramp-up has impacted FY2024 guidance, as has a slower-than-planned ramp-up to 440 tons per day at Keno Hill. In fact, Keno Hill mined 268 tons per day in Q3 which will leave the company significantly below its 440 ton per day goal by year-end 2023, resulting in FY2024 guidance also being well below initial plans at ~40 million SEOs vs. ~43.5 million SEOs previously. This slower ramp-up suggests that production is likely to come in well below the "up to 4.0 million ounce production profile" previously expected in 2024 in the Q1-23 Presentation.

Keno Hill Operations - Company Website

Digging into Keno Hill a little closer, Hecla noted tons mined were lower because of delays in infrastructure construction that affected development rates. And while this is not a big deal and has simply delayed delivery on the 400+ tons per day target, it also shared that it is "concerned with the safety culture at Keno Hill". In fact, its all-injury frequency rate at Keno is 4x its average at its other two silver mines and there were some near misses in the last months and weeks that could have ended far worse. According to the company, it will review processes and procedures and could result in changes to processes, schedules, equipment and the way it's currently mining. Obviously, this is the right move to make, but this closer look at operations and prioritization of getting things right from a safety standpoint will weigh on production short term vs. prior estimates. Hecla's CEO Philip Baker stated the following when asked about Keno Hill:

Look, I think the short answer is it's a variety of things. It's not just one thing. And so that goes to the culture that's developing at the site. And we're just in the - if you think about it, we've only been operating for about five months. And so as a result, and you have people that are coming from all over Canada from different mines. They've had different set of expectations, different set of practices, they will describe the same thing. You use different words describing the same thing, and so becomes a communication issue. So it is not, there's not a sort of a one thing that we need to do. It is really about the culture."

- Hecla Mining CEO, Philip Baker, Q3 2023 Results

On a positive note, modifications to the crushing circuit should improve crusher availability, grades appear to be better than expected from mining to date and there looks to be resource and reserve upside at the mine. The latter is evidenced by impressive holes that included 162.8 ounces per ton of silver and 7.4% lead/zinc over 2.0 meters and 59.4 ounces per ton of silver and 3.6% lead/zinc over 5.3 meters at the Bear Zone. Hecla noted that underground definition drilling at Bermingham has extended mineralization to the northeast outside of the current reserve shapes and down-dip on three mineralized reserve shapes, and the northeast drilling has resulted in the discovery of a new high-grade shoot outside of the current stopes that are open at depth and along plunge. So, while lower production near-term is disappointing, there are silver linings long-term (resource upside and grades conforming to model).

Keno Hill Underground Development & Planned Development - Company Website

As for the company's financial results, Hecla reported quarterly revenue of $181.9 million, a significant increase from $146.3 million in the year-ago period. This was driven by higher metals prices across the board (including a silver price of $23.71/oz vs. $18.30/oz in Q3 2022), and higher silver ounces sold, with the company being up against relatively easy comps due to depressed silver prices and fewer ounces sold than produced in the year-ago period. Unfortunately, operating cash flow came in at a mere $10.2 million despite the higher revenue, free cash flow was [-] $45.1 million, and the company reported an adjusted net loss of $3.5 million. That said, this was an abnormal period with Lucky Friday offline for some of the quarter, Keno Hill not performing to plan and suspension costs at Casa Berardi (wildfire impact from Q2).

Hecla Quarterly Revenue & Average Realized Silver Price - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Hecla reported all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $11.39/oz after by-product credits for its silver segment (Q3 2022: $12.39/oz), and cash costs were also slightly lower to $3.31/oz. The company noted that it has seen an improvement in inflationary pressures which is consistent with what we've heard sector-wide, and it's certainly getting some help from fuel at its higher-volume Casa Berardi Mine, with a further decline in oil prices to ~$70.00/barrel. That said, gold segment costs remained elevated with AISC of $1,695/oz despite the benefit of lower sustaining capital, while cash costs were also well above the industry average at $1,475/oz. Fortunately, the silver price picked up the slack for its silver segment and it benefited from higher base metals prices, with AISC margins more than doubling to $12.32/oz (Q3 2022: $5.37/oz).

Hecla - AISC & AISC Margins Per Silver Ounce - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Like other producers, Hecla called out a shortage of skilled trades as one of the largest challenges, and this isn't helped by the company having relatively remote operations at Greens Creek and Keno Hill. In addition, it also noted that cost increases in consumables, labor, maintenance, and contract costs impacted profitability. And while the sticky inflationary pressures continue to weigh on sector-wide margins, Hecla is fortunate that it owns some of the highest-grade silver mines sector-wide so that it can absorb these higher costs. This is not the case for some other producers where they may see an increased hurdle when it comes to replacing reserves due to higher cut-off grades and potentially even having to sideline some operations if sector-wide costs continue. In summary, while cost pressures have persisted even if an improved situation from last year, Hecla is better positioned to deal with these than most of its peers like First Majestic (AG), Avino (ASM), and Guanajuato Silver (OTCQX:GSVRF) with razor-thin margins on balance.

Valuation

Based on ~619 million shares and a share price of US$4.82, Hecla trades at a market cap of ~$2.98 billion and an enterprise value of ~$3.50 billion. This makes it one of the highest capitalization names in the mid-tier producer space, with a much higher enterprise value than larger peers on a production basis like SSR Mining (SSRM), Eldorado Gold (EGO), and even similar to B2Gold (BTG) with over double the production profile. While this can be partially attributed to Hecla's solely Tier-1 jurisdiction profile, above-average silver exposure (over 40% of revenue) and better margins relative to peers, the stock continues to trade at a steep valuation on both a P/NAV and P/CF basis. In fact, the stock trades at ~1.32x P/NAV vs. an estimated net asset value of ~$2.26 billion, giving it one of the highest multiples sector-wide and one that sits above other low-cost and Tier-1 jurisdiction peers with greater scale like Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Alamos Gold (AGI).

Hecla Mining Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FASTGraphs.com Agnico Eagle Mines - Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FASTGraphs.com

Looking at the stock from a cash flow standpoint, the stock isn't much cheaper, trading at ~13.0x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates of $0.37 vs. a historical cash flow multiple of 13.2. And even if we use generous multiples of 1.5x P/NAV and 14.0x P/CF using a 65/35 weighting (P/NAV vs. P/CF), Hecla's fair value comes in at US$5.30. This may offer 10% upside from current levels but I would never invest in a precious metals producer with low double-digit upside as I want to be compensated for the higher risk of owning a cyclical and depleting business that often requires share dilution over the long run to maintain/grow production. So, when applying a required 35% discount to fair value to ensure a margin of safety, I don't see any way to justify paying up for Hecla above US$4.85 with its ideal buy zone coming in at US$3.50 or lower.

Fraser Investment Attractiveness Index & Hecla Jurisdictions - 2022 Fraser Institute Annual Survey

Obviously, I could be wrong, and a rising silver price will lift all boats (and especially those boats like Hecla operating in the safest jurisdictions when jurisdictional risk has rarely been more front and center). Still, I prefer to pay the right price or pass entirely, and especially when there are other names trading at massive discounts to fair value like Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) at ~0.30x P/NAV and less than 1.5x P/CF. Hence, if Hecla's recent strength were to continue, I would view any rallies above US$5.35 before February as an opportunity to book some profits.

Summary

Hecla Mining is undoubtedly a top-5 way to get exposure to silver given its superior margins, long mine lives and solely Tier-1 jurisdictional profile. However, as Joel Greenblatt says, "there's no investing without valuation", and I don't see any way to justify paying ~13x forward operating cash flow for a company simply to get silver exposure when there are names with low single-digit cash flow multiples (single-asset producers) and high single-digit cash flow multiples (larger and more diversified producers in Tier-1 jurisdictions) available elsewhere in the market. On the upper end of the risk curve, one opportunity is Argonaut Gold. As for lower-risk bets, Barrick (GOLD) is hovering near its lowest cash flow multiple in years and pays a nearly 3.0% dividend yield. To summarize, I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere, and I would view rallies above US$5.35 for HL before February as an opportunity to book some profits.