PDO: Lessons I've Learned From PTY

Sensor Unlimited
Summary

  • Like many of you, I was intrigued by the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund when it first came out.
  • I always prefer funds with a longer history and, therefore, more data to evaluate.
  • In PDO's case, I am glad I took the time to wait and evaluate.
  • This article shares the lessons and notes I gathered, primarily by comparing it to the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund.
  • Looking ahead, I see too much risk for both funds, especially PDO, given the inverted yield curve, use of leverage, and risk-premium in high-yield assets.
Past, present and future - concept

Piotrekswat/iStock via Getty Images

PTY and PDO: the old and the new

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) is a relatively new addition to PIMCO's CEF offerings. The PDO fund has quickly amassed an AUM of more than $1B (in terms

Sensor Unlimited
7.57K Followers

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Sensor Unlimited contributes to the investing group Envision Early Retirement which is led by Sensor Unlimited. They offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request. Learn More.

Comments (4)

m
mikehartfl1987
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (10)
“Before closing, let me make it perfectly clear that my goal is to argue that PTY and PDO are bad funds.” Did the word “not” get deleted from this sentence by mistake?
S
Sane Man
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (1.24K)
Nice try to get both down during the final push for tax selling season. According to SA, PTY total return for 10 years is 153% or 15.3 % a year . And why would anyone in their right mind compare a bond CEF to the equity S&P index?
Also, check that expense ratio difference out again as there’s no way PTY has a .78 expense ratio which would make it lower than most vanilla mutual funds!
I question the whole premise of this article!
O
Opt4living
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (4.31K)
PDO does not have the premium to replicate PTY in either direction. Could have saved many paragraphs.
L
Livermore923
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (439)
“my goal is to argue that PTY and PDO are bad funds”

You may want to correct this statement.
