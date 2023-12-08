Travel + Leisure: Despite Mixed Results, Significant Recurrent Revenue And Growth

Igor Vershinsky/iStock via Getty Images

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) recently delivered mixed quarterly results, but the company continues to deliver quarterly net sales growth and adjusted EBITDA growth. In my view, the significant amount of recurrent revenue, recent dividend growth, and the potential of the network effects established with brands and hotels will most likely bring significant future FCF margin stability. Additionally, more debt agreements with other investors could bring the interest of new debt investors. Yes, I do see risks from debt covenants and the relationship with Wyndham Hotels (WH), but TNL does look cheap.

Business Model And Recent Earnings Report

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world's leading leisure and membership travel company, offering vacation experiences to owners, members, and subscribers.

The Travel & Membership segment encompasses the leading exchange company, RCI, with 3.5 million members, as well as B2B travel clubs and Travel + Leisure GO. The company's history dates back to 1990, evolving through mergers and spin-offs.

Travel + Leisure uses various marketing channels to attract potential interval ownership owners to visit their properties as well as to participate in sales presentations at resorts and off site offices. Resort sales centers allow to actively solicit sales from existing owners while they are on vacation.

Additionally, they use virtual and telesales programs to reach owners who could not be reached during their vacation. Strategic alliances with travel, hospitality, entertainment, and retail companies facilitate marketing and sales activities, generating a significant flow of travelers through their resorts.

Now let’s talk about the most recent quarterly report. The company reported 5% y/y net revenue growth, 6% adjusted EBITDA growth y/y, and 20% y/y EPS growth. It is also worth noting that revenue was better than expected, but EPS GAAP did not reach the expectations of investors.

Balance Sheet And Contractual Obligations

TNL mainly receives payments a bit late, so management uses some debt to finance its operations. As of September 30, 2023, TNL reported cash and cash equivalents worth $238 million, restricted cash of about $154 million, trade receivables close to $184 million, and inventory of $1.149 billion. The asset/liability ratio is lower than 1x, which I do not really appreciate. However, TNL reports certain recurrent revenue, and FCF appears quite stable. I do not think the state of the balance sheet is something that looks worrying.

Accounts payable stands at about $71 million, with accrued expenses and other liabilities close to $818 million, non-recourse vacation ownership debt of $1.893 billion, and debt of $3.729 billion. The total amount of debt is not small, so I believe that investors may be willing to have a detailed look at the contractual obligations.

The company's debt includes term notes, secured notes, and a revolving credit facility. The average effective interest rates vary, being close to 7.53%, 4.01%, and 8.24%. With this in mind, I believe that a WACC close to 3% and 7% would make sense.

Loyalty Programs And Network Effects

TNL’s strategy includes optimizing revenue from the owner base, attracting new owners, and maximizing the relationship with Wyndham Hotels to take advantage of its extensive network and loyalty program. As a result, I would be expecting economies of scale, higher FCF/net sales margins, and EPS growth.

There is also the fact that customers receive significant product flexibility as well as the ability to borrow from the future and split points into multiple stays. These initiatives will most likely bring more customers if they have issues in finding financing outside the TNL network. The following image was taken from a recent presentation.

Potential Growth From The Leisure Market And From Remote Work Trend

The global leisure travel market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027. I believe that TNL will most likely enjoy significant net sales growth thanks to the growth of the market.

The global leisure travel market size was valued at $1,006.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,737.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027. Source: Analysis Forecast by 2027 alliedmarketresearch

Additionally, the company appears to receive a significant number of remote workers. If working online or remotely becomes even more mainstream, I believe that we may see further net sales growth. The following slide is from a recent quarterly earnings release.

75% Recurrent Revenue And Stable Adjusted EBITDA Margins Will Most Likely Bring Stock Demand

Given the total amount of recurrent revenue reported in the last earnings presentation and recent history of EBITDA margin, TNL will most likely offer stable results. It means that financial predictability is easy under this name, which could bring further demand and interest from the investment community. If market conditions elsewhere deteriorate, I believe that more and more investors may look at TNL.

Predictable or recurrent revenue includes VOI Upgrade Sales, revenue from property management, consumer financing, exchange transactions, and subscription revenue. Management noted that close to 75% of total revenue in 2022 was recurrent.

Dividend Growth

In 2021, 2022, and 2023, TNL reported significant dividend growth close to 20% y/y. Even considering that dividend growth was not that large in the last four years, I believe that TNL will most likely bring the interest of stock dividend seekers. In my view, stock demand for such type of investors could enhance the stock valuation, and bring lower cost of capital.

Playbook365 Business Acquisition

Furthermore, TNL is looking to add leisure or hospitality brands to the existing portfolio to expand into existing or new markets. I believe that successfully maintaining an efficient inventory sourcing strategy, with diverse sources, will most likely contribute to attractive returns and cash flows.

In this regard, the acquisition of Playbook365 business with cash is worth noting, which is expected to broaden the products and services offered. Given that TNL expects the target to achieve certain financial metrics in the coming future, I believe that the acquisition will most likely bring new improvements mainly for TNL’s Alliance Reservations Network’s event lodging management platform. In this regard, I think that investors may want to have a look at the following lines.

The Company acquired the Playbook365 business for $13 million, comprised of $6 million of cash paid at closing and contingent consideration with a fair market value of $7 million, which can range to $24 million, based on the achievement of certain financial metrics. Playbook365 is a youth and amateur sports management platform. This platform was integrated with Alliance Reservations Network’s event lodging management platform to create an all-in-one solution in the youth sports market. This acquisition was made to broaden the products and services offered by ARN. Source: 10-Q

Debt Investors Out There Are Interested In TNL

In my view, the recent deals signed with Sierra Timeshare 2023-2 Receivables Funding LLC for close to $300 million will most likely bring not only money, but also the attention from debt investors. I believe that this news is beneficial. New debt investors may be willing to offer better financial conditions in the future, which may improve TNL’s cost of capital.

On July 20, 2023, the Company closed on a placement of a series of term notes payable, issued by Sierra Timeshare 2023-2 Receivables Funding LLC, with an initial principal amount of $300 million, secured by VOCRs and bearing interest at a weighted average coupon rate of 6.72%. Source: 10-Q

Expectations Of Other Market Analysts And My Income Statement Expectations Based On Previous Assumptions

Most analysts out there are overall quite optimistic about the future of TNL. They expect net sales growth from 2023 to 2025 to close to $4.19 billion in 2025. Besides, 2025 EBITDA is expected to be close to $1.019 billion, with 2025 net income of $413 million, 2025 free cash flow of $545 million, and FCF/net sales of 13%.

My expectations include increases in service and membership fees, further increase in vacation ownership interest sales, and a decline in consumer financing. Total net sales growth would be close to 6%-14%, and operating income is also expected to grow.

In particular, for the year 2032, I assumed total revenue close to $10.146 billion, with operating costs close to $3.980 billion, cost of vacation ownership interests of about $801 million, and consumer financing interest worth -$16 million. Besides, with general and administrative expenses of $891 million and marketing costs of $1106 million, operating income would be close to $3.3 billion.

Cash Flow Model Expectations Based On My Previous Assumptions

My cash flow statement expectations would also include net income of $572 million, with provision for loan losses of about $77 million, stock-based compensation close to $170 million, and changes due to non-cash lease expenses of -$15 million.

Besides, with changes in trade receivables of close to -$292 million, changes in vacation ownership contract receivables of close to $100 million, and changes in inventory of $20 million, I also included changes in prepaid expenses of $135 million and changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities of close to -$439 million.

Finally, 2032 net cash provided by operating activities would be about $633 million, and with property and equipment additions close to -$27 million, 2032 FCF would be $607 million.

For the assessment of the exit multiples, I took a look at the valuation in the sector. The median EV/EBITDA stands at close to 10x with Price/Cash flow close to 8.2x-9.4x.

TNL reported EV/FCF close to 16x and 26x in the most recent history, but I believe that exit multiplies close to 7x-12x would be reasonable. I am trying to be as conservative as possible.

My results included a valuation of about $2.4-$6.7x billion by including cash and subtracting non-recourse vacation owners’ debt and total debt. The implied forecast price also resulted in a valuation close to $34 and $93 and a median forecast price of $57-$63 per share. Finally, the internal rate of return would not be far from 5%-7%.

Risks

The company’s B2B travel clubs business depends on the success of marketing efforts to partner brands. The company is also reliant on its ability to sign new existing relationships with travel suppliers such as hotels, airlines, and rental car companies. If these partners decide not to work with TNL, I believe that the business model could fail. As a result, I believe that both net sales growth and FCF margin growth would decline.

TNL entered into a number of agreements with Wyndham Hotels after the spin-off in 2018. According to the last annual report, directors in the Board of TNL do have ties with TNL, which could represent certain conflict of interests for TNL. In this regard, I believe that investors may want to have a look at the following lines.

In connection with the Spin-off, we entered into a number of agreements with Wyndham Hotels that govern the ongoing relationships between Wyndham Hotels and Travel + Leisure Co. following the Spin-off. Our success depends, in part, on the maintenance of these ongoing relationships with Wyndham Hotels as well as Wyndham Hotels’ performance of its obligations under these agreements. Source: 10-k

Debt Covenants Do Represent A Risk

In the last quarterly report, TNL included several covenant agreements with loan investors. The company has to respect a first lien leverage ratio of 4.25 to 1.0. In September 2023, the first lien leverage ratio was 3.69 to 1.0, which is lower than the limit imposed by investors.

The revolving credit facility and term loan B facilities are subject to covenants including the maintenance of specific financial ratios as defined in the credit agreement. The financial ratio covenants consist of a minimum interest coverage ratio of no less than 2.50 to 1.0 as of the measurement date and a maximum first lien leverage ratio not to exceed 4.25 to 1.0 as of the measurement date. Source: 10-QAs of September 30, 2023, the Company’s interest coverage ratio was 4.40 to 1.0 and the first lien leverage ratio was 3.69 to 1.0. As of September 30, 2023, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants described. Source: 10-Q

In my view, it is worth noting that financial leverage limits mean that management may not be able to receive new financing. As a result, marketing initiatives, acquisitions, new hiring, or even new partnerships could be limited.

Competitors

In my opinion, Travel + Leisure competes intensely with short-term vacation options such as accommodations, cruises, rental sharing services, and other timeshare developers. In a large and competitive industry, competition centers on brand recognition, value over time, strategic location, quality of accommodation, and changing customer preferences. Notable competitors include Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV), Disney Vacation Club (DIS), and Holiday Inn Club Vacations.

Obtaining tours and competing for acquisitions and partnerships are integral to competitive dynamics. Additionally, the fight for talent is a constant challenge for small independent businesses as well as large hotel chains. In the area of ​​consumer financing, competition comes from financial institutions that offer various forms of consumer credit.

Conclusion

Travel + Leisure stands out as a leader in the market in which it operates, and reports consolidated strategic alliances and know-how acquired previously thanks to the operations with Wyndham Hotels. Even though the company noted mixed quarterly results, the global leisure travel market growth, the amount of recurrent revenue, dividend growth, and the acquisition of Playbook365 Business indicate FCF growth potential. In my view, if loyalty programs and network effects continue to be successful, and more debt deals are delivered, TNL could see its price running up. Even with the risks about debt covenants or the relationship with Wyndham, I believe that TNL looks undervalued.