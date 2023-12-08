Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unpacking Grayscale Digital Large Cap's 22% NAV Discount: Free Altcoins For Savvy Investors

Bram de Haas
Summary

  • The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) is a closed-end fund that invests in five digital assets, primarily Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • GDLC currently trades at a 22% discount to its net asset value, creating potential arbitrage opportunities.
  • Traders can go long GDLC while shorting the underlying assets or use it as a vehicle to get efficient access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, or its other underlying assets.

3d render of computer keyboard with ARBITRAGE button

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX:GDLC) is a closed-end fund that invests in five digital assets. The Fund's objective is to ensure that the value of its shares reflects the aggregate value of the digital assets it

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC, ETHXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I hold short positions in several Grayscale altcoin funds that are fully offset by longs through other products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

i
idahoradm
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (1.78K)
I didn’t know they had a Solana trust too. SOL is Rocket fuel
A
Aenorist
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (91)
Man, getting *nothing* for 80 cents instead of a dollar is really something.
i
idahoradm
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (1.78K)
@Aenorist you could say the same thing about the US dollar.

You don’t have to put 100% of your portfolio in crypto but it’s a good thing to have non dollar based assets. Even 5% is a decent start with crypto. Especially during times when the dollar is trending down like right now.
A
Aenorist
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (91)
@idahoradm except you buy everything you do and pay your taxes im dollar.

Crypto has no utility and thus no organic demand. When the suckers run out, you are swimming naked.

If you fear the dollar, there are plenty of other real currencies / real assets to invest in.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

