Why The Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust Is Trading At A Massive Premium And How To Exploit It

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust is the only way to get Bitcoin Cash exposure through traditional finance infrastructure in the U.S.
  • FRMO Corp, a holding company, believes that Bitcoin Cash has more potential appreciation than Bitcoin due to its larger block size.
  • The Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust is currently trading at a large premium to the price of Bitcoin Cash, presenting trading opportunities for investors.
Business on the go

ferrantraite

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX:BCHG) is the only way to get Bitcoin Cash exposure through Tradfi infrastructure in the U.S. markets. It is a closed-end fund with around $75 million in assets under management and a 2.5% management fee. The fund is

18.25K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BCHG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm long Bitcoin Cash at NAV via an European ETN.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
dinoperson
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
Comments (1.21K)
Thanks. Nice strategy tactic and a good education piece as well.
