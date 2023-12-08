Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Lululemon (LULU) falls after guidance for holiday quarter comes in light. (00:24) Yellow (OTC:YELLQ) declines offer that could have saved bankrupt trucking company - report. (01:37) Amazon (AMZN) tests new unlimited grocery delivery service for Prime members. (02:25)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Lululemon Athletica’s (NASDAQ:LULU) guidance for the holiday quarter came in below the consensus expectation of analysts which caused the stock to drop in after hours trading on Thursday.

Premarket today LULU is down 2.7%.

Looking ahead, the company expects Q4 revenue to be in the range of $3.135B to $3.17B vs. $3.18B consensus. EPS is expected to fall in the range of $4.85 to $4.94 for the holiday quarter vs. $4.94 consensus.

For Q3, comparable sales at stores were up 13% during the quarter or 14% on a constant-currency basis.

Total revenue was up 18.3% during the quarter on a constant dollar basis, led by a 49% jump in international markets and 12% gain in North America.

Gross margin was 58.1% of revenue vs. 55.9% a year ago.

LULU opened 14 net new company-operated stores during the quarter to end with a store count of 686.

Yellow (OTC:YELLQ), the bankrupt trucking company, has rejected a bid led by another transport company that could have led it to come back to life with some of its employees.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Yellow (OTC:YELLQ) attorneys sent a letter to Jack Cooper Transport, which was spearheading the effort, that its offer was "not viable."

As a result, Yellow (OTC:YELLQ) will move ahead with the sale of its assets. The newspaper noted that just a few days ago, the company sold ~130 truck terminals for $1.9B at auction.

Yellow's (OTC:YELLQ) lawyers wrote in the letter that the liquidation of other equipment is expected to bring in a large amount of cash for the company's creditors, "overwhelming the value (if any)" of Jack Cooper's offer.

Yellow (OTC:YELLQ) ceased operations at the end of July.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to offer Prime members an option to pay $9.99 per month to get unlimited grocery delivery from Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh on orders of more than $35. Subscribers will also have access to 30-minute pickup on orders of any size. The service is being rolled out initially in Denver, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Columbus, Ohio.

Amazon (AMZN) continues to refine its grocery business as it looks to thread the needle between nabbing market share and holding margins. In October, the e-commerce giant lowered its threshold for free Fresh grocery delivery to orders over $100 after setting the minimum at $150 just months earlier.

In November, Amazon (AMZN) expanded grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh to all customers, and unveiled re-imagined Amazon Fresh stores in Los Angeles. One of Amazon's (AMZN) broad goals is to have customers increase the frequency and basket size of their grocery orders from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.

Amazon's (AMZN) online grocery initiatives are of interest to Instacart (CART), DoorDash (DASH), and Uber Technologies' Postmates (UBER).

It is the FDA action date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) for the investigational treatment exagamglogene autotemcel for severe sickle cell disease.

U.S. stocks on Thursday ended higher, with Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) index snapping a three-day losing streak.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) surged 1.37%. The S&P (SP500) climbed 0.80%.

Both indexes were boosted by a jump in Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), a day after Google announced its long-awaited Gemini large language model. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was another major boost, jumping after unveiling its latest AI accelerator chips.

The Dow (DJI) added 0.17%. Gains in the blue-chip gauge were capped by a fall in Merck (MRK), which slipped after the company halted a lung cancer trial due to the study's failure to meet its main goals.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in the green, led by an outsized +3% increase in Communication Services. Energy topped the losers.

Treasury yields fluctuated on Thursday. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was up 2 basis points to 4.14%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 1 basis point to 4.59%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is up 0.04%, the S & P 500 is down a small fraction and the Nasdaq is down 0.1%. Crude oil is up 1.8% at more than $70 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.5% and above $43,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is up 0.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is up 60% following the announcement of a special cash dividend of $8 per share. And Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is down 20% following the release of FQ2 results, which fell short of market expectations on the top and bottom lines.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30am non farm payrolls. The U.S. economy is expected to add 180K jobs in November when the U.S. Labor Department issues its monthly employment situation report today, up from the 150K estimated for October. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.9%.

