Introduction

What a wild ride it has been for Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH) since I wrote my last article on Enphase.

Before we get started, let's take a look at the market reaction after the most recent earnings.

As you can see, the stock is up over 26% since releasing its earnings.

Unfortunately, for investors who bought over the last year, the returns have been pretty dreadful. Enphase stock is down over 70% from its high, back in December of 2022.

Does this mean that Enphase turned from a beautiful, high-growth company with lots of potential into a bad company? No, of course not. Was Enphase rather expensive in 2022? Yes, it more than likely was.

While, growth has slowed due to factors out of the company's hands, which we will discuss in this article. The company still has plenty of potential to give multi-bagger returns, especially since the valuation has become a lot better this year. In addition, I expect solar energy to continue to grow over the next decade.

Let's just take a quick look at Enphase's historical growth.

The company has a 5-year revenue CAGR of 34.16% and a 5-year gross profit CAGR of 40.76%. These numbers are simply fantastic and even though growth is slowing down, you can see the company is still growing at a fast pace even in this rough market for growth companies.

In addition, the gross margin of the company keeps rising, this is good news as it means Enphase's pricing power is improving further.

For people who want to learn more about the company and only have a few minutes right now, we wrote a short thread about Enphase a while ago. Our deep-dive into Enphase can be found here.

As such, it is now time to take a deep dive into Enphase's earnings.

The Numbers

I'm going to be straight with you, the earnings weren't good.

Enphase's revenue came in at $551.1 million for Q3 of 2023, which is a decrease of 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quarter over quarter, the decrease was 22.5%.

In addition, the quarterly operating expense (in %) increased from 16.3% to 18% year-over-year. Quarterly operating income (in %) came in at 30.4%, which is a decrease of 0.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

On the positive side, quarterly gross margin rose from 42.9% last year to 48.4%. It is important to mention that the non-GAAP gross margin included 2.6% Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) benefit, as Enphase continues to increase its production capacity in the United States.

What caused these revenues to fall?

U.S. revenues decreased by 16% Q/Q and 22% year-over-year, due to macroeconomic conditions and the start of NEM 3.0 in California. NEM stands for "Net Energy Metering", NEM 3.0 started on April 14 of 2023 when the state of California reduced net metering rates by 75%, which had an impact on Enphases' business.

In Europe, Enphases' sales took an even bigger hit and declined by 34% due to high inventory at the company's distribution partners along with softening demand in key markets such as the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Nonetheless, the $210M that was generated internationally, is still an increase of 10% year-over-year.

The market outlook in Europe isn't too good right now. Nonetheless, the management remains confident as president and CEO of Enphase, Badri Kothandaraman mentioned during the earnings call

Despite this temporary weakness, we think that the pullback in Europe will be temporary as the fundamentals remain strong. We are relatively underpenetrated in the U.S. We are entering lots of new geographies with our IQ8 microinverters and batteries. So we remain very bullish about Europe.

All in all, these results were in line with the guidance Enphases' management provided in July.

In Q3 of 2023, Enphase generated $122 million in free cash flow (FCF). The company used $110 million to do stock repurchases. Unfortunately, the average price of these shares was $130 per share. As you might expect, the stock tanked even further after the earnings came out and reached a low around $74 per share, much lower than the $130 at which the company bought back some shares.

Guidance and Earnings Call

Now, let's take a look at the guidance and the earnings call.

The Q4 guidance left much to be desired. This is what primarily caused the 15% drop the day after the earnings release. Enphase Q4 guidance is $300m to $350m in GAAP revenue, which would be a decrease of 55% year-over-year or 41% quarter-over-quarter (calculated on the midpoint of $325M).

Let's be clear, these are horrible numbers. Nevertheless, one has to look further than a couple of quarters and must keep in mind that these issues are temporary. There has been a notable shift in market sentiment, which is evident in the recent uptick in Enphase's stock momentum.

Examining the chart below reveals a stark drop in revenue growth, with the last two quarters experiencing consecutive declines. While the previous quarter saw a modest dip of -2.06%, the current quarter witnessed a substantial 22.5% decline, as mentioned earlier. Given the anticipated further decline next quarter, it is important to remain cautious about Enphase.

The $300 to $350 million revenue guidance reflects approximately $150M of channel inventory correction in the U.S. and Europe. Management mentioned the following during the earnings call regarding the Q4 revenue guidance. We need to be completely honest, this doesn't look good for a company praised as a high-growth stock in the solar industry.

In other words, we are undershipping to the end market demand for our products by approximately $150 million. We anticipate undershipment will continue in Q1 and expect our channel inventory to normalize in Q2.

As you can see, they expect the channel inventory correction will take longer than they initially expected. In addition, I felt like the management was rather conservative with their guidance.

I won't be shocked if they adopt the strategy of downplaying their expectations and then exceeding them, a trend seen in many companies. Let's just wish they can surpass these predictions; otherwise, the next quarter might be challenging.

It seems like the management is struggling to grasp the current balance between supply and demand in the solar industry. This is reasonable given that interest rates have substantially influenced the demand for solar solutions, and it's uncertain when we can expect a positive change.

In addition, assuming a midpoint GAAP Operating Expense of $144M, Q4 GAAP operating profit is expected to be just $10M, which is a steep drop from Q3's $118M. That is also a GAAP operating margin of just 3%.

Valuation

You might think, "Stock Info" what makes Enphase a good buy then?

Well, Enphase has been punished for these bad results and the slowdown in growth. The company is facing temporary issues, which are currently putting downward pressure on the stock.

Nevertheless, Enphase remains a leader in the solar industry and when growth reaccelerates once again I think we could see significant multiple expansion. Let us take a quick look at some of the current multiples.

Let's start with the price-to-sales ratio. As you can see below, Enphase is now trading at 5.4x its sales, which is a very reasonable multiple. Yes, revenues will remain under pressure for a bit longer, but once the tide turns it is very reasonable for Enphase to trade at 10x sales, which is still rather conservative.

Another metric we will take a look at is the price to free cash flow. Enphase currently trades at 18.13x its free cash flow, which is again a very reasonable multiple, in my opinion.

This is below its COVID-19 bottom and a far cry from its 2021 highs of over 120x price to free cash flow.

I think Enphase has great long-term prospects. As such, it is important to see through the temporary negatives.

Nonetheless, this is a company you must keep a close eye on, because if it continues to show weak revenue and FCF numbers in the coming quarters we might need to readjust our vision.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase (ENPH) has faced a challenging quarter, marked by declining revenues and a substantial drop in stock value. The company's Q4 guidance reflects a significant decrease, leading to a cautious outlook. The solar industry dynamics, influenced by macroeconomic conditions and regulatory changes, have impacted Enphase's performance.

However, amid these temporary setbacks, it's crucial to recognize Enphase's historical growth, boasting a 5-year revenue CAGR of 34.16% and a gross profit CAGR of 40.76%. Even in the face of a slowed growth rate, Enphase maintains a robust pace compared to many in the industry. The management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing their bullish stance on Europe's market despite temporary weaknesses.

Despite the challenges, Enphase's valuation has become more attractive. Trading at reasonable multiples, such as 5.4x its sales and 18.13x its free cash flow, the current downturn in stock prices might present a buying opportunity. The potential for multiple expansion is significant once growth reaccelerates.

These are the key points for the long-term thesis:

Enphase is a leader in the solar industry and is ambitious to become the control room of energy in one's house. Secondly, regarding valuation, as I showed in the article, Enphase's valuation has come down to an attractive level.

Investors should approach Enphase with a long-term perspective, considering the temporary nature of the issues faced. The recent uptick in stock momentum indicates a shift in market sentiment, and Enphase's position as a leader in the solar industry suggests the potential for substantial returns when growth picks up again.

While challenges persist, the company's fundamentals and market potential position it as a candidate for significant returns once growth reaccelerates.

I bought a decent chunk when the stock was dropping like crazy, as the long-term thesis remained valid for me. Baron Rothschild had an ideal quote for this situation, "Buy when there's blood in the street"

With that, I would like to end this article.