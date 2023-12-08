Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exscientia Looks Promising In AI-Driven Drug Development

Dec. 08, 2023 8:34 AM ETExscientia plc (EXAI) Stock1 Comment
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
174 Followers

Summary

  • Exscientia is a pharmaceutical company using AI-based precision engineering to revolutionize drug discovery and reduce drug creation by 70%.
  • The company has strong financials, with a cash runway into 2026 and partnerships with industry giants such as Sanofi and Merck KGaA.
  • Exscientia's AI-driven precision platform has promising applications in oncology and other medical areas, with a focus on personalized and effective treatments.
  • EXAI's relative valuation appears cheap after considering it's well-positioned to continue developing its IP and its promising expected 2024 revenue growth.

La investigación en salud y medicina, virus, médicos y robótica diagnostican pulmones humanos virtuales con virus propagados en el interior en la pantalla de interfaz moderna en laboratorio, innovación y tecnología médica.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is a pharmaceutical company redefining the landscape of drug discovery matched with patient profile selection and personalized patient treatments using an AI-based precision engineering approach. EXAI has revolutionized the pharmaceutical field by

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
174 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Kampung Boy
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (17)
as short term revenues is more of a CRO, it would be interesting to understand how the big pharma clients lay claims to the IP generated as part of the IA approach which is reilterrative by nature...ie will the company become a biotech, or stays a CRO
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EXAI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.