My 2023 Buy Rated Articles Beat The S&P 500 By Over 5%. My Current Top 5 Picks

Dec. 08, 2023
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • My 2023 buy rated articles beat the S&P 500 by an average of over 5%.
  • Results are based on assumption that an equal sum was invested in each stock on the date the related article debuted.
  • I focus on dividend payers and highlight five stocks as current top buys, including Alphabet, Discover Financial Services, Medtronic, Comcast, and PNC Financial.
Boxing: Extremely powerful punch

Dmytro Aksonov

Readers might claim that beating the S&P 500 by just over 5% isn’t an accomplishment of note. After all, as of the middle of November, the Magnificent Seven were up 71% year to date.

However, there is another

This article was written by

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
20.74K Followers

Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Chuck is a contributing author for the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDT, GOOG, DFS, PNC, CMCSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (7.21K)
Appreciate the article…been accumulating MDT over last 6 months
