Bill Pugliano

Company Overview

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) is a prominent player in the North American Ready-to-Eat (RTE) cereal market. The company, which recently spun off under the Kellogg brand, is known for its popular cereal lines. As of 2023, KLG holds the second-largest market share in the U.S. ready-to-eat cereal sector, with a 28% share, trailing behind General Mills (GIS). However, it leads the market in Canada and the Caribbean, holding the top market share in these regions.

KLG's business model is relatively straightforward and is centered around selling branded RTE cereals, predominantly in North America. The U.S. is its largest market, contributing to 88% of its sales, followed by Canada at 11%. The company also has a significant presence in Puerto Rico, where it's the market leader in the cereal category.

One of KLG's key retail partners is Walmart, which accounts for 28% of its sales. The top five customers collectively contribute over half of KLG's annual sales. This indicates a strong reliance on a few major customers, a critical factor for potential investors to consider.

2023 Investor Day Presentation

From a manufacturing standpoint, KLG operates six facilities in North America – four in the U.S., one in Canada, and one in Mexico, employing over 3,000 people. The company's production efficiency is notable, with around 800 million pounds of cereal produced annually. Regarding financial performance, KLG stands out in the industry, generating over $850,000 in sales per employee and approximately $450 million per plant, a high benchmark compared to many large-cap food companies.

KLG's strong market position in North America, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, along with its efficient production capabilities and robust sales per employee, present it as an attractive investment opportunity. However, potential investors should also be aware of the company's dependence on a limited number of major customers and the competitive dynamics of the RTE cereal market.

Why the Spin-Off?

On June 21, 2022, Kellogg ParentCo announced a significant corporate restructuring through a tax-free Spin-Off, creating WK Kellogg Co, a new independent public entity. Kellogg has now been rebranded as Kellanova (K). This move marks a strategic decision to separate the Cereal Business from Kellogg ParentCo, aiming to streamline operations and focus more effectively on individual market segments.

As outlined by the Kellogg ParentCo Board, the rationale behind this Spin-Off centers on several key objectives. Firstly, it enables both Kellogg ParentCo and WK Kellogg Co to concentrate on their unique strategic priorities, tailoring financial goals to suit their respective markets and opportunities. This separation is expected to enhance operational agility and flexibility, allowing for a more targeted allocation of capital and resources in line with distinct strategic directions.

Additionally, it promises an improved outlook for profitable growth. Another significant aspect of this Spin-Off is the potential to develop distinctive corporate cultures within each entity, building on Kellogg ParentCo's established values. This restructuring is also seen as a pathway to creating rewarding career opportunities for employees in each company, further fostering a focused and motivated workforce.

2023 Q3 Earnings Overview

For the third quarter of 2023, KLG reported net sales of $684 million, representing a slight decrease of 1.9% compared to the same period in the previous year. This performance was anticipated by management and is consistent with their expectations. The growth in shares of key cereal brands such as Special K, Rice Krispies, and Raisin Bran lifted the company's sales. However, this growth was partially offset by a lesser performance in the health and wellness portfolio, which includes brands like Kashi and Bear Naked.

2023 Q3 Earnings Presentation

Volume sales for the quarter were affected by an increase in price elasticity compared to a prior year period that included inventory rebuilding. The company also took a more disciplined approach to promotions, balancing volume with profitability.

The gross margins for Q3 stood at 28.5%, improving by 290 basis points from the previous year. This improvement was primarily due to a favorable price/mix effect. EBITDA saw a significant increase, reaching $51 million, a 65% increase from the prior year's quarter. This rise in EBITDA is attributed to enhanced productivity and heightened levels of operational discipline.

Management remains confident in the company's direction. It has reaffirmed its guidance for 2024, focusing on operating in a manner that will drive high returns on investment and unlock further EBITDA margin growth.

Assessing Kellogg's Aggressive Margin Goals

WK Kellogg has set a target to increase its EBITDA margins to the mid-teens by 2026, aiming for a significant rise from the approximately 9.3% margin in 2023. During the 2023 Investor Day, the company's management outlined that the expected growth is primarily from an expansion in gross margins.

2023 Investor Day Presentation

To achieve this, KLG focuses on a trio of strategic areas: productivity advancements, revenue growth management, and supply chain modernization. These are considered the primary levers that will drive the intended margin improvements. KLG underscores the potential for this expansion by referencing its historical gross margin of 35% in 2018. Additionally, the company highlighted the variance in efficiency between its facilities, noting that the performance gap is around 20%. The less efficient facilities incur factory expenses that are 50% higher per kilo than the most efficient ones. To bridge this efficiency gap and modernize the supply chain, KLG anticipates an investment of $450-500 million by the end of 2026.

2023 Investor Day Presentation

However, there's a bit of skepticism that achieving over 500 basis points in EBITDA margin expansion purely from COGS efficiencies, especially within the food industry. KLG acknowledges that realizing margin growth without considerable changes to the product portfolio or a significant increase in organic sales growth could lead to gains that might not be sustainable in the long term. Therefore, while the margin expansion plan is aggressive and reflects a clear opportunity for improvement, its success and sustainability depend on a balanced approach that may include broader strategic changes beyond just COGS efficiencies.

Preliminary Financial Outlook

KLG presents a conservative financial forecast for the coming years, diverging from the traditional growth expectations often sought by investors in the food industry sector. For the fiscal year 2024, KLG projects net sales to hover around $2.7 billion, with year-over-year growth remaining flat. EBITDA is anticipated to be between $255 million to $265 million.

2023 Investor Day Presentation

Looking further ahead, from 2025 to 2026, the company does not project any significant year-over-year growth. However, it aims to achieve an EBITDA margin in the mid-teens by the end of 2026. KLG plans a substantial investment of approximately $450 million to $500 million to support its supply chain enhancements over the next three years. This capital expenditure represents about 2.5% of net sales annually, suggesting an estimated maintenance capital expenditure of roughly $60 million to $70 million each year. Additionally, KLG is preparing for around $125 million in costs associated with the spin-off over three years.

Despite these considerable outlays and a flat sales outlook, KLG management has expressed confidence in the company's capital structure's ability to sustain these future investments. Maintaining a leverage ratio of around two times EBITDA is a pivotal aspect of their long-term financial strategy, indicating a commitment to financial stability and prudent debt management.

Valuation

KLG is trading at a significant discount relative to its packaged food and meat industry peers. KLG trades at a forward EBITDA multiple of 6.34x, significantly lower than the peer group median of 10.72x, indicating that KLG is attractively priced. However, KLG has substantially lower EBITDA margins of 3% compared to the peer group median of 19%.

Capital IQ

The market may be factoring in several risks associated with KLG, including the company's relative newness, challenges related to brand market shares, increasing debt levels, an untested management team, and the projection that the company may not generate positive cash flow until 2026. Furthermore, there is skepticism surrounding the management's ambitious margin expansion targets.

Nevertheless, the valuation metrics present a potential opportunity. If KLG were to trade at its peer group median of 10.72x, its implied enterprise value would be around $2.7 billion. Accounting for cash and short-term investments of $64 million and deducting total debt of $664 billion, we would be left with an implied equity value of approximately $2.1 billion.

With 85.6 million shares outstanding, the implied share price would be $24.50, indicating a 52% potential increase from the current share price of $11.65. In contrast, this hypothetical example highlights the tremendous potential of KLG trading in line with the industry.

Final Thoughts

KLG presents a unique profile in the market as a mid-cap stock characterized by increasing leverage and a near-term outlook of potentially stagnant sales growth. However, the company's current low trading multiples may soon catch the eye of value-oriented investors looking for underpriced opportunities.

On the upside, KLG's proactive management strategies aimed at margin improvement could yield results earlier than anticipated, reducing the necessity for the expected rise in leverage. Moreover, the stock's attractive valuation offers an attractive entry point for investors. The potential for margin improvement and strategic initiatives may lead to future valuation upside.

Conversely, there are risks involved. KLG's margins could fail to meet the company's ambitious targets, and organic sales growth might not even reach the guided flatline. Furthermore, the potential increase in interest rates could add pressure to the company's financials. These factors combine to form a complex investment picture that will require careful consideration by potential investors.

Investors should consider buying shares of KLG, recognizing its potential for growth and margin expansion while being cautious of the risks involved. The company's strategic focus, operational efficiency, and attractive valuation present a unique opportunity in the food industry sector.