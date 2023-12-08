Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WK Kellogg Co: Crunching Numbers, Expanding Margins

Dec. 08, 2023
Overlooked Opportunities
  • WK Kellogg Co holds the second-largest market share in the U.S. ready-to-eat cereal sector and leads in Canada and the Caribbean.
  • The spin-off from Kellogg ParentCo aims to streamline operations and focus on individual market segments.
  • KLG reported a slight decrease in net sales for Q3 2023 but remains confident in its direction and aims to increase EBITDA margins to the mid-teens by 2026.
  • KLG trades at a discount compared to peers, presenting potential growth, but faces risks like stagnant sales, increasing debt, and ambitious targets.
Company Overview

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) is a prominent player in the North American Ready-to-Eat (RTE) cereal market. The company, which recently spun off under the Kellogg brand, is known for its popular cereal lines. As of 2023, KLG holds the second-largest market share in the

I have professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management at a large U.S. bank and an MBA in finance. Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. My insights stem from research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

cruiser88 profile picture
cruiser88
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (422)
Thank you for the well written and easy to understand analysis. Peter Lynch says spinoffs can present good chances to find undervalued stocks. SA shows EPS forecast to decrease next 2 years. Stock could appreciate nicely if they produce results even slightly above estimates over the next few quarters.
