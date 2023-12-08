Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Criteria For A Continuation Rally Into 2024 (Technical Analysis)

Dec. 08, 2023 9:21 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, DJI, NDXNQX, SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU, RTX
Brian Fletcher profile picture
Brian Fletcher
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 E-mini Futures contract has rallied 12% since October 27, leaving many questioning if this is a bear market rally or the low point.
  • Elliott Wave practitioners have different views on the market's direction, with some suggesting a sustainable low and a potential move to higher levels.
  • The current support levels to watch are 4501.75 and 4354.25, and further price clues are needed to determine the most likely scenario.

Financial Trade Concept with Golden Bull and Bear on Black

asbe

From a technical analysis perspective, the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) and other U.S. indices are nearing a clear crossroads between a bullish case in 2024 vs. a bearish one. In this article, I will discuss both and suggest several anecdotes readers

This article was written by

Brian Fletcher profile picture
Brian Fletcher
3.64K Followers

Brian Fletcher is the Manager of Abaci Capital Advisors, which is a registered investment advisory firm that manages capital for qualified investors, and which focuses on achieving consistently out sized non-correlated annual returns in a host of investment sectors. Through the practical delivery of investment opportunities for managed investor accounts, Brian provides investors what he calls “super-performance”, enabling those who prefer to not trade their own capital the ability to allocate to a managed account structure that follows a highly risk managed approach to achieving annual performance.


Brian is also a the manage of The Active Investor service here on Seeking Alpha, and is a Senior Research Analyst for TimePriceAnalysis.com, where he manages the Strategic Miners Portfolio. Brian uses technical analysis to determine undervalued sectors, and then implements a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to pinpoint specific “value” opportunities within the identified sector.


Prior to forming Abaci Capital Advisors, LLC, Brian served as CEO for Cox Technologies, Inc. Through his investing career, For many years Brian has focused heavily in the analysis and purchase of undervalued bank stocks from within the candidate rich US Banking Industry. Because of his industry knowledge, he has served as a board of director for two North Carolina banks.


Brian received a BSBA in Finance and Economics from Rockhurst University, holds a Series 6 license, and is a licensed Commodity Trading Advisor through the National Futures Association.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.