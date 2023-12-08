Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google Crushes Microsoft's AI Monopoly

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc. shares gained 5.34% on December 7, 2023, driven by the launch of Gemini, a large language model for AI applications.
  • Gemini, available in different versions, powers Google's generative AI chatbot, Bard, and competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT.
  • Gemini's release challenges Microsoft's monopoly on AI and could drive Google's projected EPS figures higher in the medium term.
  • But Google Cloud is clearly inferior to its direct competitors, which makes the whole growth picture even riskier.
  • Google is a strong 'Hold' that should be part of every long-term investor's portfolio. However, given the recent rapid rally in the company’s shares, I'd not take the stock's allocation to extremely high levels.
Google Hosts Its Annual I/O Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

On December 7, 2023, Alphabet Inc. shares (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) gained 5.34%, dragging the rest of the market with them.

It was all thanks to the recently unveiled large language model (LLM) for artificial intelligence

Comments (1)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (39.17K)
"But Google Cloud is clearly inferior to its direct competitors, which makes the whole growth picture even riskier."

So was their AI and what just happened?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

