Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

APA Corporation: Opportunistic Bottom-Fishing In The Oil Patch

Dec. 08, 2023 9:57 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA) Stock
Jason Merriam profile picture
Jason Merriam
430 Followers

Summary

  • Disciplined approach to CAPEX is a key driver to capital efficiency going forward.
  • Focus on debt reduction and growth of returns-on-investments is net positive for the balance sheet.
  • Despite lower commodity prices, APA's current share price offers attractive level to initiate or add to positions.
  • APA displays good quality of earnings.

pumping unit in sun

chengwaidefeng

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is the holding company of its wholly-owned subsidiary Apache Corporation. It is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). APA is geographically diversified with operations in the United States, Egypt’s

This article was written by

Jason Merriam profile picture
Jason Merriam
430 Followers
Jason Merriam is former publisher and editor of the Merriam Report providing innovative financial analysis based on dual cash-flow, accruals and capital productivity methodologies. An active investor for 35 years, he is also founder and president of Merriam Investor Services since 1990. MIS offers portfolio analysis and investment research services to institutional and retail investor clients. Prior to MIS, Jason was managing partner for Beach and Sea Group, a San Diego based investment LP. Merriam studied corporate finance and accounting with Robert J. Westervelt, retired senior VP of Finance at Warner Lambert and Pfizer. As Mr. Westervelt's intern, Jason assisted and was responsible for financial statement analysis, evaluation of earnings-quality, credit/liquidity/dividend assessment, etc. This opportunity allowed Jason to advance his research of the novel dual cash-flow methodology (based on the pioneering work of Harry Ernst and Jeffrey Fotta in the 1990's). Jason has 22 years experience in active portfolio management and asset allocation. Media appearances include: CNBC, MarketWatch, New York Times and San Diego Union Tribune. Visit his blog: www.merriamreport.blogspot.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.