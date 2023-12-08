chengwaidefeng

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is the holding company of its wholly-owned subsidiary Apache Corporation. It is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). APA is geographically diversified with operations in the United States, Egypt’s Western Desert and the United Kingdom’s North Sea and exploration opportunities offshore Suriname.

I have owned shares of APA at various times between 2005 and currently, with positions added or trimmed depending on my capital allocation needs and/or sector participation and weighting.

Although the equity price has often provided a reasonable proxy to energy and commodity prices generally (and handily beating the broader S&P 500 during most of the previous six-month period, as shown below),

APA vs S&P 500 Six Months (CNBC)

APA's share price significantly lagged the S&P 500 during the last one-year period (see below).

APA vs S&P 500 1 Year (CNBC)

However, at current levels, APA looks to offer a reasonable opportunity to initiate and/or add to positions. The cyclical nature of energy prices notwithstanding, this article intends to highlight several catalysts which give me confidence to add to my position in APA.

Disciplined approach to CAPEX will drive capital efficiency going forward

Like most operators in the E&P sector, access to new reserves is critical to sustaining growth potential over the long-term. Likewise, the cost of acquiring reserve assets (proven and unproven) and developing assets doesn't come cheap. The E&P sector is highly capital intensive. Economic feasibility in the oil patch always rules the day but rolling the dice (i.e. exploration) is what makes the great wildcatters...great.

Equally important is how efficiently management deploys a company's capital. As commodity prices contract, some operating costs are fixed, while many more are variable. In the case of APA, it has become more evident in the last several years of management's intention and goal to manage the cost structures more efficiently.

Using APA's fiscal year 2022 results as an indicator, Capex-to-Operating-Cash-Flow was 0.49 versus 1.03 and 0.92 for the years 2019 and 2020 respectively. Similarly, Capex-to-Revenues for FY 2022 was 0.22 versus 0.46 and 0.29 for the similar periods in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Incremental, but indicative of progress.

Management is keen to reduce debt load

APA management has made no bones about their desire to reduce debt loads.

APA Long-Term Debt FY 2018-2022 (gurufocus.com)

Bloat in E&P balance sheets is not unusual, but the long-term debt reduction progress made by APA in the last several years is significant and net positive to strengthening the company's balance sheet.

APA has, in my opinion, better-than-average earnings quality

The quality of a company's earnings is an important metric to my handicapping, and readers of my previous articles may recall references to "accrual ratios". The Sloan Ratio (%), developed by Richard Sloan from the University of Michigan. Mr. Sloan was first to document what is referred to as the "accrual anomaly". His 1996 paper found that shares of companies with small or negative accruals vastly outperform (+10%) those of companies with large ones.

While I do not buy or sell an equity purely on accrual metrics, it is a critical "first-step" in my analysis. In my world, "deferred" anything is a naughty word and sadly, balance-sheet maneuvering is still liberally employed when building an earnings report. In the accounting world, cash earnings can be defined any number of ways.

As for APA, the annual accrual ratio has been all over the map in past years, yet fiscal year 2022 indicates dramatic and favorable improvement.

APA Sloan Ratio % 2018-2022 (gurufocus.com)

It should be noted the negative Sloan ratio for APA realized in fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021 exceed the <-10% comfort zone advocated by Dr. Sloan's model. The Sloan Ratio for APA's fiscal year 2022 suggest the company is in the safe zone and no funny business with accruals.

The Macro Picture

I'm no economist, but these are my thoughts about oil prices. Regarding speculation in the oil pit, I tend to agree with the points made in this June 2023 article published by the Institute for New Economic Thinking. Much of the speculative excess 2020-2022 has been shaken out of the market IMHO.

Currently, there are two active wars (Ukraine and the Middle East) which both have strong psychological associations to energy prices.

Russian President Putin recently met with the Saudi's and Iranian leadership just arrived in Moscow for talks. Each of these countries are significant producers of oil / natural gas and their respective economies are directly linked to commodity prices.

At the end of the day, oil prices will recover.

Conclusion

I am looking to add to my APA position at current levels but would be more enthused to see the share price revisit the lows set last spring, $32.50 area. I won't call this deep value, but opportunistic bottom-fishing. Happy Holidays.