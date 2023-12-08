Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MJDLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chantal Melanson - Investor Relations

Denis Larocque - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Ross - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

Steven Green - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Chantal Melanson. Please go ahead, Ms. Melanson.

Chantal Melanson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. As mentioned, we would like to welcome you to Major Drilling's conference call for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

On the call, we will have Denis Larocque, President and CEO; and Ian Ross, our Chief Financial Officer. Our results were released yesterday evening and can be found on our website at www.majordrilling.com. We also invite you to visit our website for further information.

Before we get started, we'd like to caution you that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are forward-looking in nature and actual events or results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

I will now turn the presentation over to Denis Larocque. Please go ahead.

Denis Larocque

Thank you, Chantal, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As you would have seen last night in our press release, we achieved the highest revenue in more than 10-years at a time when we feel we are still very early in the mining upcycle. The fact that the copper supply should fall well short of demand by 2025 is starting to get more and more recognition and over the last two weeks, we have seen

