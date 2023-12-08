Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics: Time To Hit Pause After Miraculous Gains

Summary

  • MoonLake stock has seen a 400% increase in value since its listing on the Nasdaq, and has raised over $450 million through equity offerings.
  • MoonLake's primary clinical asset, Sonelokimab (SLK), has shown promising results in clinical trials for dermatology and rheumatology patients.
  • SLK is a proprietary Nanobody with potential advantages in manufacturing, thermostability, and tissue penetration, positioning it as a potential best-in-class IL-17 inhibitor.
  • MoonLake will push SLK into Phase 3 studies in PsA and HS and hope to fulfil analysts predictions for a peak commercial revenue opportunity of >$4bn.
  • Rumours have surfaced that management may be considering selling the company, or a Pharma is preparing to make a bid. This may be the time to pause and take stock, as there are some caveats to the bull case.

Red round circle with a pause button or icon

cagkansayin

Investment Overview - MoonLake Stock Skyrockets Post Nasdaq Listing

Switzerland based MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) joined the Nasdaq in April this year after a merger with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company Helix Acquisition Corp. According to Harvard Business Review:

A

