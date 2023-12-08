cagkansayin

Investment Overview - MoonLake Stock Skyrockets Post Nasdaq Listing

Switzerland based MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) joined the Nasdaq in April this year after a merger with the Special Purpose Acquisition Company Helix Acquisition Corp. According to Harvard Business Review:

A SPAC is a publicly traded corporation with a two-year life span formed with the sole purpose of effecting a merger, or "combination," with a privately held business to enable it to go public. SPACs raise money largely from public-equity investors and have the potential to derisk and shorten the IPO process for their target companies, often offering them better terms than a traditional IPO would.

Apparently, SPAC's - which trade at a value of $10 per share until any merger or business combination is completed - accounted for >50% of new publicly listed US companies in 2020. Biotechs that have used SPAC's to gain access to the public markets have rarely achieved success, however - research from Evaluate Vantage suggests that "half of the 43 drug developers that floated via these vehicles since 2019 have enterprise values of less than $30m."

Happily for its shareholders, however, MoonLake stock has bucked that trend, as its shares have skyrocketed in value by >400% since listing, trading at a value of $52 at the time of writing. During this time, the company has also been able to complete two equity offerings, which have raised >$450m. It's hard to imagine a better start to life as a listed company.

Chasing Best-in-Class Status In Lucrative Inflammatory Disease Markets

According to MoonLake's Q3 quarterly report / 10Q submission:

Our novel tri-specific Nanobody®, Sonelokimab ("SLK"), is an IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor that has the potential, based on high response levels in clinical trials, to drive disease modification in dermatology and rheumatology patients. SLK is a proprietary Nanobody exclusively licensed from Merck Healthcare KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, an affiliate of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (MHKDG). Nanobodies are able to bind selectively to a specific antigen with high affinity. Nanobodies have the same or higher affinity and specificity compared to traditional antibodies, yet have a fraction of the molecular weight. They offer a number of potential advantages including an easier manufacturing process, a higher thermostability, and the potential to create multivalent molecules with enhanced ability to penetrate inflamed tissue, especially when containing an additional albumin binding domain such as SLK. We believe that SLK has a differentiated mechanism of action and potential to penetrate into deep skin and joint tissue. We envision SLK as a key therapeutic alternative in our initial target indications, and potentially in multiple other IL-17 driven inflammatory conditions.

SLK is MoonLake's only clinical asset, meaning the company carries substantial "single asset" risk - if SLK fails, the company fails - but MoonLake's sensational gains since listing in April underline how promising the market believes SLK to be.

To date, the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") has approved three different drugs that target IL-17 - Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx, Eli Lilly's (LLY) Taltz, and Bausch Health's (BHC) Siliq. Cosentyx is approved to treat plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, enthesitis-related arthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Taltz, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, and Siliq plaque psoriasis.

In 2022, Cosentyx earned $4.8bn of revenues, whilst Taltz earned $2.5bn. The market opportunity for a best-in-class IL17 inhibitor is therefore clear, and MoonLake is certainly not shy of emphasising SLK's class leading credentials, as per a recent investor presentation:

underlining SLK best-in-class credentials (MoonLake presentation)

Acelyrin (SLRN), like MoonLake, is developing an IL-17 inhibitor, izokibep, and the California based company completed the largest biotech IPO since 2021 this year, raising ~$540m at $18 per share. Unlike MoonLake, however, Acelyrin's drug development programs have been dogged by poor data readouts and mismanaged studies, and its share price currently trades at ~$7 - down >60%.

As we can see in the chart above, MoonLake believes the mechanism of action ("MoA") of SLK is superior to the rest of the field, because it can inhibit all of the IL-17 dimers, 17A/A, IL-17A/F and IL-17F/F. As well as Cosentyx, Taltz, and izokibep, the field includes European Pharma UCB's Bimzelx, the first IL-17A / IL-17F inhibitor to win approval in psoriasis in the US, outperforming Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) standard-of-care Stelara and AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira in clinical studies.

Analysts believe Bimzelx can earn peak revenues of >$4m across several indications. As we can see below, MoonLake itself believes the market for IL-17 inhibitors can grow as large as >$50bn per annum:

IL-17 inhibition market (MoonLake presentation)

MoonLake's Data Dazzles - Although Analysts Identify Potential Flaws In Psoriasis

To date, MoonLake's clinical data seems to support its thesis that SLK can challenge for standard-of-care status amongst the IL-17 class. In a Phase 2b study of >300 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis ("PsO"), according to MoonLake's Q3 10Q submission:

SLK showed a significant improvement in the primary endpoint as compared with placebo and numerically outperformed the control group treated with the current standard of care, secukinumab (also known as Cosentyx). In the highest dosage group, 57% of patients achieved total skin clearance (Psoriasis Area Severity Index, or PASI 100 response) after 24 weeks.

This data was released in 2021, and according to MoonLake, represents the strongest outperformance against standard-of-care Cosentyx of any dug candidate in PsO.

Last month, MoonLake shared 12-week data from its 207-patient, Phase 2 ARGO study of SLK in Psoriatic Arthritis ("PsA"), which met its primary endpoint, with 46% of patients using the 60mg dose, and 47% of patients using the 120mg dose achieving an American College of Rheumatology ("ACR") 50 response - a statistically significant outperformance versus placebo. 78% and 72% of patients achieved ACR20, and 29% and 26% achieved ACR70.

Additionally, AbbVie's (ABBV) immunology mega-blockbuster Humira - which earned >$20bn of revenues in 2021 and 2022, although its European and US patents are now expired, meaning it faces generic competition - was used as a comparator in the study, with MoonLake stating that SLK outperformed Humira on all primary and secondary endpoints.

While the study met all primary and secondary endpoints for patients whose treatment involved an induction period, at the 60mg dose without induction SLK did not reach statistical significance against placebo, and some analysts questioned the high placebo response rates.

Although MoonLake dismissed these concerns, arguing that the induction plus therapy approach would be taken forward into a pivotal study, and that placebo data may have been enhanced by prior drug use, ultimately, the data seems to have disappointed the market, with MoonLake stock falling from ~$51 per share, to ~$36 per share immediately after the data were shared.

MoonLake On Safer Ground In Hidradenitis Suppurativa

In October, MoonLake shared 24-week data from its global Phase 2 MIRA study in Hidradenitis Suppurative ("HS") - according to a press release:

Maintenance treatment with sonelokimab dosed every 4 weeks (Q4W), demonstrated that 57% of patients achieved HiSCR75 at week 24, increasing the landmark week 12 responses (primary endpoint) by over 10 ppt (percentage points) The depth of responses continued to increase from week 12 to week 24 across several scores, including over 14 ppt increases in HiSCR90 and IHS4-90 (to approximately 40% of patients) - 1 in every 4 patients reached inflammatory remission with IHS4-100, reflecting 100% reduction in abscesses, nodules and draining tunnels

Once again, AbbVie's Humira was used as the trial comparator, with SLK emerging as the superior therapy. Humira, and more recently Cosentyx, are the only two biologic drugs approved in this indication. In terms of performance vs placebo, SLK also proved itself to be at the top of the class, based on cross study comparisons against Bimzelx, adalimumab (Humira), and Cosentyx

SLK setting new bar in HS (MoonLake presentation)

MoonLake believes HS will become a >$10bn market in the early part of the next decade, and although there are obstacles to overcome - some Phase 3 studies in HS have not successfully replicated the success of Phase 2 studies, and some analysts have drawn attention to the fact the 240mg higher dose of SLK did not seem to outperform the 120mg dose, which is unusual and a potential cause for concern - all things considered, it is not hard to see why MoonLake stock has quickly recouped its November share price losses, and why shares arguably still look cheap, given the current market cap valuation is $3.3bn, when double-digit billion markets appear tantalisingly within reach.

Looking Ahead - Key Data Catalysts - & Takeover Speculation

2023 has been a wildly successful year for MoonLake, which was able to report a cash position of $318m plus $178m of short term marketable securities as of Q3, against total liabilities of ~$11m. Net loss in Q3 was just $(11.6m), and across the first none months of 2023, $(36m). MoonLake says its cash will support all development activities up to the end of planned Phase 3 studies in both HS and PsA.

MoonLake data catalysts 2024 (MoonLake presentation)

In summary, MoonLake seems to have all of the bases covered - the drug has been tested in >800 patients and appears to have a strong safety profile - in fact, MoonLake notes that Bimzelx' approval in plaque psoriasis was accompanied with a boxed warning for suicidal ideation and behaviour, and liver biochemical abnormalities, which it says, having evaluated its own data, ought not to be the case for SLK should it be approved in that indication.

The drug - with a couple of small caveats - appears to have an outstanding efficacy profile, that supports management's insistence that SLK is a best-in-class IL-17 inhibitor. Phase 3 studies will begin in 2024, with sufficient funding available to ensure full completion. There are no supply restrictions, and no patent issues to consider.

All of these positives have naturally led to speculation that MoonLake could become an acquisition target for a major Pharma company - inflammatory markets are big business, and if its run of clinical successes continues, multi-billion revenues from SLK would appear to be almost guaranteed.

In fact, rumours began circulating as far back as July that MoonLake may be exploring a sale, although it is worth noting the phraseology here - is MoonLake approaching Big Pharma, or is Big Pharma approaching MoonLake?

There were further rumours circulating yesterday that takeover interest is building, and it doubtless does not hurt that analysts at Stifel recently suggested SLK was one of the most de-risked assets in the inflammation space, and confirmed peak sales expectation of >$4bn.

Concluding Thoughts - "If It Sounds Too Good To Be True...." Why The Bull Case May Be Slightly Unsound

A favourite phrase of many a wise investor is "if it sounds too good to be true, then perhaps it is". MoonLake has enjoyed incredible success since listing in April, and much of it appears to be genuinely deserved, but a few factors prevent me from giving the company the full "buy" recommendation at this time.

First of all, it is worth asking the question why, with so much promising data behind it, Merck KGaA ever considered licensing SLK to MoonLake in the first place? Granted, it would not be the first time that a Pharma let go a "blockbuster" (>$1bn revenue per annum) asset go for peanuts, but just as often, if not more often, biotechs overpay for failing drugs in the hope they can find revive their fortunes in a new indication. In researching this note I came across an interview with MoonLake's Chief Operating Officer from 2021, which part-explains the mystery, although it is worth noting the COO who gave the interview is apparently no longer with MoonLake.

Secondly, as promising as SLK data has been, it should also be remembered that the drug has not aced any Phase 3 studies as yet, so its biggest tests are yet to come, and the drug remains likely 2-3 years away from making a commercial sale, at least.

With its distinct and differentiated MoA, a Phase 3 study may expose efficacy and safety issues that have not yet been identified, although we can already note one or two inconsistencies, such as the non-inductive PsA study miss, and the failure of the 240mg dose to outperform the 120mg dose in HS.

Thirdly, if it is management that is looking to sell the business - and arguably, who could blame them after the rise in valuation experienced this year - that may indicate it is no quite as enthusiastic about the long term prospects for the drug as may be suggested in an exceptionally bullish investor presentation.

Fourthly, I'd note the scale of the drop in share price after the Phase 2 PsA data was released in November. That points to a potentially "bubbly" share price, that if "popped" by a mediocre data readout, could lead to a rapid devaluation.

Finally, it should be noted that when it comes to anti-inflammatory markets, IL-17 inhibition is by no means the only game in town. AbbVie, for example, is attempting to offset falling sales of patent expired Humira with two new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, the former an IL-23 inhibitor, the latter a Janus Kinase ("JAK") inhibitor. These two drugs earned >$5bn between them in the first half of 2023, and AbbVie believes they will one day earn annual revenues of ~$25bn between them. Most major Pharmas have "skin in the game" in anti-inflammatory, making markets fiercely competitive.

Given AbbVie's M&A spree this week, I would not be entirely surprised if the Pharma bid for MoonLake imminently, or perhaps Pfizer (PFE), who once paid ~$7.5bn for Arena Pharmaceuticals and its immunology drug Etrasimod, now approved to treat Ulcerative Colitis under the brand name VELSPITY, or Eli Lilly, JNJ, Amgen - unless they believe what they have in-house is superior to SLK. Only time will tell.

On the face of it, the concerns outlined above may be overblown, as MoonLake and SLK have undoubtedly returned some highly promising data, and are in a wonderful position financially to complete pivotal studies and push for approval in 2 multi-billion dollar indications, but I would finally remind readers of the single asset risk associated with MoonLake, and the fact that a Pharma may be inclined to wait for positive Phase 3 interim data before making a multi-billion dollar bid for a company such as MoonLake.

The Phase 2b 24-week data readout in PsA due early next year could be a key catalyst that will likely determine whether my stance changes.