Innodata: Strong Guidance On New Customer Deployments, Ramp Appears Imminent

Dec. 08, 2023 10:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Innodata is an undiscovered AI data engineering company with strong Q3 2023 results and projected revenue growth of over 50% in 2024 and 30%-plus in 2025.
  • The company's revenue growth is re-accelerating, with Q3 2023 revenues up 20.2% YoY and expected Q4 revenues of $24.50 million or higher.
  • Innodata has now secured major business agreements with five out of the ten largest technology companies, indicating a significant presence in the tech sector.
  • The company's white-label program appears to be ramping at a significant pace.

Today, I am reiterating a "buy" rating on Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) with an initial price target of $22.70 on the company's strong Q3 2023 results. This rating reiteration and new price target builds on my establishing article

Michael Wolman
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”Benjamin GrahamI hold a Bachelor of Science in Finance from West Chester University of Pennsylvania (Class of '21). I am an independent value investor who is passionate about sharing my writing and analysis. My investment strategy is focused on the long term, with a time horizon of 12+ months. Over the past seven years, I have transformed my passion for investment research into a career.My objective is to locate, analyze, and present research articles about companies that, in my opinion, are trading significantly below their intrinsic values. I have a preference for researching and investing in companies that are emerging from periods of distress and benefiting from thematic tailwinds that drive their business recovery.Through the dissemination of my research, I aim to continue honing my skills as a writer and financial analyst. My primary areas of focus include, but are not limited to Industrials, Automotive, Technology, and Financials.I am eager to further develop myself as an independent analyst and writer. I am committed to engaging with the investment research community and contributing valuable content to this platform.Feel free to contact me via email with any suggestions and questions: michaelscottwolman@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Dave Schneider
Dave Schneider
Today, 10:22 AM
not under the radar. the stock was heavily promoted when it had a big run a little while ago.
Michael Wolman
Michael Wolman
Today, 10:26 AM
@Dave Schneider Thank you for the comment. In my view, the potential forward growth of the company is being underappreciated in general. Will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming quarters. Cheers!
a
awolm311
Today, 10:38 AM
@Dave Schneider very little non-index institutional ownership. 1400 followers on stocktwits vs 42,000 for AI.
