Nvidia Shares Now Look Cheap (Rating Upgrade)

Dec. 08, 2023
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.74K Followers

Summary

  • We use the discounted cash flow method to evaluate Nvidia Corporation's intrinsic value, considering all firm-specific variables.
  • The DCF method helps determine if a company is undervalued or overvalued on an absolute basis, unlike relative valuation metrics, which can be flawed.
  • Nvidia's latest earnings report reveals strong growth in its Data Center business, leading in large part to a new, higher fair value estimate of $606 per share.
  • We were wrong about Nvidia stock in November 2022, but we're now constructive on shares given the AI boom, which drives the big delta in our fair value estimate change.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

By Brian Nelson, CFA.

The discounted cash flow (DCF) method is unique in that it uses an absolute approach to valuation. What does that mean? Well, instead of using relative valuation metrics, the DCF models the exact firm one is looking to value, taking into

This article was written by

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, QQQ, VOO, and SCHG. Some of the securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies. This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (6.84K)
Thank you for the article
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (14.95K)
Thanks for the article.
Illuminati Investments profile picture
Illuminati Investments
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (22.85K)
What do you mean by the following?

"43% compound annual growth rate over the next five years (10.9%)"

Do you really mean 43% per year, or total?
f
forgnoni
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (5.2K)
👍
