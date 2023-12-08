Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China Has A New E-Commerce Top Dog As Global Gains Lift PDD Past Alibaba

Dec. 08, 2023 9:30 AM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) StockBABA, JD, BABAF, JDCMF
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.79K Followers

Summary

  • PDD Holdings Inc. has surpassed Alibaba in terms of valuation, becoming the new top e-commerce player in China with a value of $186 billion.
  • PDD's success is attributed to its focus on bargains and its innovative group-buying model, particularly appealing to price-conscious consumers in smaller cities.
  • PDD's international expansion, driven by its success with Temu, its international business, has contributed to its rapid rise and investor optimism.

Flag of China, shopping bag with a shopping cart on a laptop keyboard

William_Potter

After years of dominance by the duo of Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD), China suddenly has a new top kid on its e-commerce block.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has emerged as the new favorite in that fiercely competitive

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.79K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PDD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.