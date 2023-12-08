pcess609

Climb (NASDAQ:CLMB) has reported two quarterly results, and the acquisition of DataSolutions, since my previous analysis. The stock has seen its fair share of turbulence, although the investment case still seems to stand in my opinion.

My Previous Write-Up – Bad Timing at First

My previous and first write-up on Climb was published on the 21st of July with a buy rating. At the time of publishing, Climb had a stock price of $49.99, compared to a current price of $50.99 at the time of writing, on top of which the company has paid out $0.34 in dividends – in total, the stock has stayed nearly flat, in line with S&P 500’s performance in the period. The stock price hasn’t come without volatility since my last write-up, though – with reported Q2 results, Climb’s stock plunged by almost 20% in a day, making my write-up ill-timed in the short term. Since, the stock has recovered:

Seeking Alpha

Reported Quarterly Results Since the Write-Up

Since my last analysis, Climb has reported both the company’s Q2 and Q3 results. In both of the quarters, Climb’s EBIT figures fell year-over-year, with a decrease of 19.5% and 12.5% respectively. The EBIT decrease in both Q2 and Q3 was a result of a poor margin performance – Climb’s 20.4% revenue growth in Q2 was met with an EBIT margin two percentage points below Q2 of 2022, making the total EBIT figure low with Climb’s thin margins. Contrary to the margin challenges, Climb’s billings have still continued to grow at a good pace:

Climb's Gross Billings by Quarter (CLMB Q3 Investor Presentation)

After a long period of earnings growth, the decrease came largely as a surprise to investors in Q2, represented by the significant share price drop. The lower margin was largely attributed to one-time costs, making the share fall in August irrational in my opinion; the EBIT figure of $3.3 million in Q2 included a one-time share grant worth $1.8 million to Climb’s CEO. In addition to the Q2 share grant, both Q2 and Q3 results include temporary costs, most significantly infrastructure growth concerning a new ERP system, employee training, and temporary costs associated with Climb’s recent acquisitions; when taking out the temporary costs, I believe that Climb’s margins would’ve stayed near stable.

In Climb’s Q3 earnings call, Climb also attributed the quarter’s decreased margins to increased early pay discounts to customers. The company expects the early pay discounts to continue into Q4, and estimates sales to remain around flat for Q4 on a year-over-year basis; as macroeconomic uncertainty persists, the company’s earnings should be taken cautiously.

Acquisition of DataSolutions

In October, Climb announced and completed the acquisition of DataSolutions, an IT solution distributor in Ireland and the United Kingdom. DataSolutions has 14 vendor partners, including Check Point, Citrix, and Neustar. The acquisition was made with an initial consideration of $16.3 million, as well as an undisclosed potential earn-out. Climb used the company’s very strong balance sheet to finance the acquisition – in my opinion it is a clearly good sign, that Climb can find utilization for its large cash reserves.

On a valuation basis, the acquisition seems to be great if the post-closing earn-out doesn’t represent a very significant sum. In FY2023 ending on the 31th of March, DataSolutions had an EBITDA of $3.3 million, representing an EV/EBITDA of 4.9. The EBITDA was also told to have increased by double-digits from FY2022; from the told figures, the acquisition seems great for Climb. With further earnings growth to come from the companies’ cross-selling opportunities. Although I usually defer from considering EBITDA numbers as very valuable due to differing investment levels, I believe that EBITDA is a usable metric – I don’t believe that DataSolutions’ capital spending needs are very large, as Climb’s capital expenditures have historically been very low.

An Update on Valuation - Upside Remains

After my previous DCF model, Climb’s financial outlook has partly changed. The company has had some quite weak quarters in terms of margins, and expects the sales growth to be weak in at least Q4. In addition, the company has acquired DataSolutions, decreasing cash but increasing earnings. In the new DCF model, I estimate revenues of $335 million for 2023, representing a growth of 10.1% and a very slight growth in Q4. In my previous model, I estimated a 16% growth; the reported Q2 and Q3 earnings have lowered short-term growth expectations a bit. After 2023, I estimate a growth of 16% in 2024 as DataSolutions contributes a full year in revenues and earnings, and as Climb should achieve some organic growth. After the year, I estimate the growth to slow down slowly into a perpetual growth rate of 2%. Altogether, the new revenue estimates represent a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Climb has communicated that the acquisition should boost Climb’s margins. Because of the acquisition of DataSolutions, my estimates for Climb’s margins have risen slightly despite the reported short-term weaknesses – after a 2023 estimated EBIT margin of 5.2%, I estimate the EBIT margin to rise into 6.3% eventually, compared to an eventual margin estimate of 5.8% in my previous model.

The mentioned estimates and a cost of capital of 10.34% craft a DCF model estimating Climb’s fair value at $68.54, around 34% above the stock price at the time of writing but 7% below my previous write-up’s estimate of $73.68. The lower value estimate is caused by a higher cost of capital in the new model.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Climb doesn’t have a notable amount of interest-bearing debt on the company’s balance sheet. Contrary to my previous analysis, I don’t believe that estimating the company to draw debt is the best base scenario – instead of a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 10% in the previous write-up, I estimate 0%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.15%. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made in July. Yahoo Finance estimates Climb’s beta at a figure of 0.92. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.75%, crafting a cost of equity and WACC of 10.34%, slightly up from the cost of equity of 9.89% and WACC of 9.35% in my previous write-up mainly due to higher interest rates.

Takeaway

After some turbulence in financials, and a great acquisition of DataSolutions, the bullish investment scenario for Climb still stands. The stock seems to be undervalued if Climb can achieve a modest but meaningful amount of growth. The following quarters could be highly challenging for the company, but I believe that investors should have a more long-term perspective in the investment – the valuation seems to suggest that the weakness is priced in. I remain with a buy rating.