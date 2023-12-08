recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. job growth ticked higher last month, but still remained modest relative to readings earlier in the year, a further sign that the labor economy is continuing to slow.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 199,000 jobs in November, above expectations for gains of 190,000. The unemployment rate also ticked lower to 3.7%, beating consensus estimates for a flat 3.9%.

The second straight month of modest gains following a red-hot first half provides further confidence that the Federal Reserve's ("Fed") tightening cycle is likely at an end. The report also follows softer readings on consumer retail spending. In October, retail sales fell 0.1%, the first decline since March.

The jobs report quelled a rally, which began in earnest simultaneously with a fall in long-term Treasury yields. The fall in yields has sent broader markets higher, with the Tech titans leading the way, thanks in part to ongoing speculation surrounding artificial intelligence.

All three indexes turned lower in pre-market trading immediately following the release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) and the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) exhibiting continued volatility. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), meanwhile, was more flat. The reversal in sentiment followed an uptick in long-term Treasury Yields to 4.24%.

While today's jobs report came in ahead of expectations, the fairly modest reading shows employers are continuing to pull back in response to higher interest rates and rising geopolitical uncertainties. Here are some other takeaways from the November jobs report.

Job Growth Is Slowing But Still Positive

While job growth has moderated in recent months, observers can still cheer the positive readings. It is estimated that the labor market needs to add approximately 100K jobs a month to support population growth.

Readings below this benchmark could lead to rising unemployment rates. With 199K jobs added in November, observers have ample cushion for concern. The growth also factors into the unemployment rate, which has continued to track in a historically low range.

Further Downward Revisions

The Labor Department also lowered their count for the September reporting period following negative revisions in the October release. Total payrolls in October remained at 150K, but September's figures were adjusted down to 262K.

The September revision marks the second time in two months of adjustments. In October, total additions for September were revised to 297K from 336K reported previously.

Pullback In Wage Growth Improves Inflation Outlook

While hourly wage growth remains above pre-pandemic levels and is currently outflanking inflation, wage growth has begun to pull back in recent months. In November, average hourly earnings rose 0.4% for the month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 12-Month Moving Average of Weighted Median Hourly Wage Growth

Including the month's gains, average hourly earnings have increased 4.0% YOY over the last twelve months. This is down from the 4.1% reported in October, which itself was down from 4.2% in September.

Shorter workweeks are also contributing to declines in weekly earnings. In November, the average workweek for all employees hovered around the mid 30-hour range, in line with the readings in October.

Job Gains Limited To Certain Sectors

In November, labor movement resolution in the auto and entertainment industries contributed to the overall topline payroll figures. While these sectors benefitted from the one-time boost, it is the healthcare and government fields that are recruiting the largest share of job seekers.

Health care added 77,000 jobs in November, well above its average monthly gain of 54,000 over the last 12 months. In addition, the government added another 49,000 jobs in November following its rise back to pre-pandemic levels in the month prior.

BLS - Summary Of Monthly Employment Change By Industry

Elsewhere, social assistance continued its uptrend in November, with additional gains in the leisure and hospitality sector, which saw employment rise in food services and drinking places.

Manufacturing, on the other hand, lost 2K jobs after stripping out the effects of a 30K increase in motor vehicles and parts as workers returned from the strike.

The softness in manufacturing follows signs of weakness reported elsewhere in the PMI data. In November, for example, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in below consensus estimates, at 46.7, a level that indicates contraction. Notably, the reading represented the 13th straight month of contraction.

Main Investor Takeaway from November Jobs Report

The once elusive soft landing appears more in focus following today's job detail. Higher rates have pushed up investment hurdles and employers appear to have responded accordingly from a labor perspective.

While the November jobs data came in ahead of expectations, this was largely due to the impacts of workers returning from strike and from gains in select sectors, such as Healthcare. Excluding these factors, the reading was more modest, in my view.

The modest readings also coincide with recent data that showed job openings at its lowest level in more than two years. Businesses have also stated that they would need fewer workers this holiday season, a potential sign of further muted readings in the periods ahead. The less rosy outlook for labor is likely contributing to the declining quits rate, which in turn is factoring into slower wage growth.

But though the recent moderation in job additions signals a cooling in the labor market, the job growth for the month, 199K, still surpassed the 100K threshold needed to keep up with population growth. This has kept the unemployment rate at bay and near historically low levels.

The moderating job and wage growth paired with a relatively low unemployment rate is representative of a Goldilocks scenario in the labor market, in my view.

Looking ahead, I expect bullish sentiment to continue through December, with an additional add-on from a likely continued Fed rate pause at next week's FOMC meeting. Momentum for a "Santa Rally" is building. Today's jobs report is supportive of further market gains in the few short weeks remaining in the calendar year.