November Jobs Report: 199K Jobs Added, Takeaways As Payrolls Top Expectations

Summary

  • The Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added 199K jobs in November, above consensus estimates of 190K.
  • Previously reported additions for the September print detail were also revised lower, a further downgrade from October.
  • While the job additions topped expectations, job growth appears to be contained to select sectors, including Healthcare and in the Government.
  • The continued moderation in job growth from the rate of growth seen earlier in the year supports the notion the economy is cooling in response to higher interest rates.
  • In my view, today’s report keeps the Federal Reserve on track for another rate pause at next week’s FOMC meeting.

Business people having business meeting in meeting room in modern office working space

recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. job growth ticked higher last month, but still remained modest relative to readings earlier in the year, a further sign that the labor economy is continuing to slow.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.07K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (13.43K)
Thanx for the summary and review of macro info. Bea
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

