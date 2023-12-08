FSCO: Promising Start So Far

RomoloTavani

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) is a CEF (close ended fund) that had a direct-listing last year. In its short existence, the fund had a decent performance and it looks promising and at least worth a look for income investors. Keep in mind that since the fund hasn't been around for long, this could also change at a short notice so it's important to pay attention to the fund's strategy, holdings and performance over time.

So, what does this fund to? It mainly invests into high yielding corporate bonds on opportunistic basis when its management perceives value in those bonds. The fund doesn't limit itself to either private or public listings and goes after either market wherever compelling value could be found. Roughly half of the money the fund borrows has a fixed rate and the other half has a floating rate whereas two thirds of the money it lends have floating rate so it stands to benefit slightly in an environment where rates are rising and slightly be at disadvantage when rates are dropping.

The fund doesn't like investing into long-term bonds and its average holding has a maturity of 1.25 years, in other words one year plus one quarter. About 80% of the fund's debt holdings are senior secured debt which gives it a priority over most other debt if there is trouble with collections.

The fund targets paying an 8.25% distribution yield over its NAV and it trades at a NAV discount of close to 20%, so its actual realized distribution yield is more than 10%. It's interesting to note that even though the fund is trading at a deep discount, this is actually one of the smallest discounts enjoyed by the fund since its inception. Just a few months ago it had a NAV discount as large as 33%.

Data by YCharts

The fund works a lot like a BDC (business development company). These are typically considered risky because they give loans to companies with low or no credit rating or those companies that have trouble finding funding elsewhere. When the economy is doing well and liquidity levels are strong, things will be fine but once the economy starts struggling or liquidity starts drying up, these loans can create a lot of headache for investors. It's a good thing that this fund's loans are mostly short-term in nature. Historically, short-term loans tend to be considered less risky because there is less opportunity for them to fail. If a company is within 1-2 years of failing, it can show some clear signs of it such as having a terrible balance sheet. It's harder to spot companies that are 5-10 years away from bankruptcy because many of them might look healthy and "symptom-free" in early stages of their trouble. This is one of the reasons it is considered less risky to be involved in short term debt as compared to long term debt.

Even though this fund had its public listing less than a year ago, it's actually been around for longer than that. Before being listed, the fund was being managed as a private fund as part of Franklin Square Capital Partners. When we look at the fund's self-reported performance in the last 6 years (since January 2018), we find that it's been outperforming its benchmarks by anywhere from 202 to 693 basis points and delivered superior annualized returns adjusted by risk.

Self-Reported Performance Since 2018 (FS Credit Opportunities)

Some people would argue that it makes more sense to buy long-term bonds when interest rates are so high because of two reasons. First, you get a deep discount on those because long-term bonds lose much more value than short-term bonds when interest rates fall because they are further away from maturity. This presents an opportunity where investors can get a 30-bond for as much as 30-50% discount to par. The second reason some people favor buying long term bonds when interest rates is high is because you get to lock in higher rates. This is especially true for fixed-rate bonds. If you buy a short-term corporate bond that yields 10% today and yields suddenly drop significantly, when your bond matures and you want to buy new bonds, you'll only get a yield of 5-6%. If you bought a long-term bond instead, you could enjoy 10% yields for the duration of the loan regardless of if interest rates dropped or not. If anything, interest rates dropping would actually increase value of the bond you bought so you'd win twice.

Then why is this fund focusing on short term bonds? First, it's about risk management as I mentioned before. Default risk is much smaller in short-term bonds. Second, short term bonds hold up their value much better when things head south. In the below chart you will see a demonstration of this where long-term corporate bonds lost 30% of their value whereas short-term corporate bonds only lost -8% during the same period.

Data by YCharts

Stability is very important for this fund because it uses about 50-55% leverage. This works both ways actually. First, since the fund uses leverage it already has a high yield so it doesn't have to hold long-term bonds for the sake of being able to lock in a higher yield. Second, since the fund uses leverage, it has to hold bonds that are less likely to drop significantly in price. In the above example, if you are 50% leveraged in short-term corporate bonds, you'll suffer a loss of -11% whereas if you are 50% leveraged in long-term corporate bonds, you'll suffer a loss of -45% which is more than four-fold.

The fund doesn't always make a profit so sometimes its distributions will have to come from return of capital. In 2023, distributions have been well-covered so far as the fund earned 65 cents per share while distributing only 30 cents but this is not always the case. For example, last year it posted a loss of 79 cents while distributing 59 cents. In the first half of 2020 it also posted a loss while making distribution. All in all, the fund made money far more often than it lost money but don't expect all distributions to come from profits because that won't always be the case.

Financial Stats (FS Credit Opportunities)

Moving forward, the fund's direction could depend on the health of the economy. When you are betting on corporate debt, you are also betting on the state of the economy and health of liquidity in the market. If you believe that the economy will head south or if you are expecting a liquidity crunch, you don't want to be in any instruments that deal with corporate debt. As long as the economy remains to be strong and corporations are able to roll their debt comfortably, this fund should also deliver good results. If we see any major disruptions in the economy or liquidity levels, things can quickly change for the worse. Investors should be prepared for different scenarios.

There is no better hedge than diversification and making sure that each individual position in your portfolio is small enough so that you don't lose sleep over any of your positions. I would buy a small position in this fund and keep an eye on it over time while also reinvesting dividends and watching them grow with time.